Oakton Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
27 Apartments For Rent Near Oakton Community College
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,770
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
13 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
5 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Last updated February 20 at 09:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1611 ASHLAND Avenue
1611 Ashland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
DO YOU LOVE THE CONVENIENCES OF CITY LIVING WHILE STILL ENJOYING THE FEEL OF A NEIGHBORHOOD? THEN THIS IS THE PROPERTY FOR YOU! UPDATED, SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO HAS NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS.
Last updated May 4 at 10:35 AM
1 Unit Available
9503 North Greenwood Drive
9503 Greenwood Drive, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Charming Greenwood Heights subdivision Beautiful Ranch house sitting on a huge lot 17910 SF. Gleaming Cherry Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Natural light with large bay window that frames the front living room.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
111 CREEKBEND Court
111 Creekbend Court, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2024 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE ,2 STORY TOWNHOME IN A POPULAR RED SEAL DEVELOPMENT! BRIGHT AND SUNNY, OPEN KITCHEN W/ 42'' CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL S APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & ISLAND. 9 FT CEILINGS . HARDWOOD FLOORS. BERBER CARPET.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1385 Brown Street
1385 Brown St, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Simply gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo has high end updates in this newer boutique building near downtown Des Plaines. In-unit laundry + assigned garage parking. You will fall in love with the 10' high ceilings, generous room sizes.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1653 Oakwood Ct
1653 Oakwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
$1350 / 2br - 1653 oakwood, heat/water and parking - Property Id: 102328 Location:1653 Oakwood, Des Plaines Rent: $1350 / Month Beds: 2 Baths: 1 Pet: Cat Ok Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Water Features: Balcony, Bike Storage, Cable/Internet
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
200 N Des Plaines St
200 North Des Plaines River Road, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,894
Incredible Price in West Loop!! 1 Month Free! W/D! - Property Id: 214040 Incredible location on the border of West Loop & River North, Night life, Restaurant Row, Fulton Market, Merchandise Mart, Hubbard Street, East Bank Club, the Loop, and
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
9622 Bianco Terrace E
9622 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Best Condo in Desplaines - Property Id: 311019 Best Condo in Desplaines 9622 Bianco Terrace, Desplaines, IL 60016 Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 3rd Floor Sunny and spacious unit overlooking the courtyard in the La Casa Bianco subdivision.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
8809 West Golf Road
8809 Golf Road, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1050 sqft
Great location (Golf Mill). Transportation. Shopping Mall. Near to I-294. Huge condo available for lease. Pergo flooring, newer appliances, balcony, a/c, parking spot, pool, coin laundry all included. Control your own free heat. Move in fee: $250.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1670 Mill Street
1670 Mill Street, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1135 sqft
WALK THIS APARTMENT USING OUR 3D TOUR. This is a must-see roomy end-unit 2 bedroom/2 bath apartment in a newer building right in the heart of downtown Des Plaines. Unit features beautiful cherry floors, plenty of sunlight and a spacious balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
9098 W terrace
9098 Terrace Drive, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
672 sqft
Features swimming pool and work-out room. Free parking. Hardwood flooring. Spacious closet. Includes stove/range and refrigerator. Laundry in building Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
566 Princeton St
566 Princeton Street, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Modern Des Plaines 1BR! Heat & Water Included! - Property Id: 287424 Location: Princeton St Des Plaines, IL 60016 Neighborhood: Des Plaines Rent: $1125 Beds: 1 Bath: 1 Available Date: Now Broker Fee: No Fee Pet Policy: Pet Friendly Parking:
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
224 RIVERFRONT Drive
224 River Front Dr, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
RARE AVAILABLE NEWER EXECUTIVE RENTAL IN A NEWER RED SEAL DEVELOPMENT! 3 BDRMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR ATT GAR. HARDWOOD FLOORS, 42"KITCHEN CAB, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
835 Pearson St 312
835 Pearson Street, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
825 sqft
Downtown Des Plaines *Remodeled* 1 bed - Property Id: 306067 Brand new Remodeled unit in the heart of Downtown Des Plaines! Double elevator building. Spacious room sizes with plenty of natural light.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1004 S River Rd
1004 South Des Plaines River Road, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 2BR apartment heat and water included - Property Id: 254660 Location: 1004 S River Rd , Des Plaines , IL Rent: $1350 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats Only Laundry: In Building Parking: Included in rent 1 spot Gorgeous 2 bedroom
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1619 East Thacker Street
1619 East Thacker Street, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
This beautiful gut-rehab is only 1 year old and comes with everything you'll need! It has granite counters, stainless appliances, in-unit laundry and FREE HEAT!!! This beautiful spacious 2 bed/1 bath fits king size beds with plenty of room to spare.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
9438 Bay Colony Drive
9438 Bay Colony Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
AVAIL NOW! VERY CLEAN! NEWER WOOD FLOORS THRUOUT,NEWER WINDOWS,NEWER KIT APPLS. NEUTRAL DECOR THRUOUT, CAC, EAT-IN KIT W/WINDOW OVER SINK. SPLIT BR'S, REMOD HALL BATH. LOVELY COURTYARD VIEW FROM BALC. FREE USE OF WASHER & DRYER IN BUILDING.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3605 Central Rd 204
3605 Central Road, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
1bed Remodeled Glenview with swimming pool - Property Id: 5701 All you have to do is move in! Great location Central Rd Glenview IL Rarely available! This affordable 1 bed 1 bath corner unit with parking has been freshly painted and hardwood
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3609 Central Rd Apt204
3609 Central Road, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Condo For Rent in Glenview IL - Property Id: 289602 Beautiful property for rent in Glenview. Recently remodeled with new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets and appliances, bathrooms and balcony..Beautiful view to residential pool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1112 CASTILLIAN Court
1112 Castillian Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Welcome home to a beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium unit in an excellent area - and in an excellent school system! The kitchen opens up to a large living room/dining room area overlooking a pond with serene views.
