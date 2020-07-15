/
/
riverside
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM
135 Apartments for rent in Riverside, IL📍
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
125 Bloomingbank Road
125 Bloomingbank Road, Riverside, IL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4233 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME CONSISTING OF 15 ROOMS AND 5.1 BATHS WITH NANNY QUARTERS IS LOCATED IN THE FIRST DIVISION OF HISTORIC RIVERSIDE. WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN, LIBRARY, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3024 Harlem Avenue
3024 South Harlem Avenue, Riverside, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
Recently updated MCM apartment in historic Riverside! Condo quality finishes, modern kitchen with dishwasher, and updated bath. Hardwood flooring throughout. Central heat and air. Spacious laundry area inside building.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
112 East Quincy Street - 2, Unit 2
112 East Quincy Street, Riverside, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1300 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, bright 3 bedroom 2 full baths, 2nd floor apartment. Large bedrooms, hardwood floors, central AC, forced gas heat. Front balcony Walk to downtown, great school district, grocery store, local pub and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Berwyn
2602 Euclid Ave
2602 Euclid Avenue, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Available 09/01/20 Berwyn 2BR - Property Id: 319925 Cozy two bedroom hardwood floors in Berwyn hardwood floors, backyard space, laundry in building, and Heat included. Near shopping and restaurants. Pets allowed 1 month security deposit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2217 Desplaines Avenue
2217 Des Plaines Avenue, North Riverside, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
832 sqft
REMODELED BATH W/MARBLE FORMICA CABINET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND MANY CABINETS. THERMOPANE WINDOWS, HARD WOOD FLOORS & OAK TRIM. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, WATER & PARKING.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4401 Prescott Avenue
4401 Prescott Avenue, Lyons, IL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS HUGE 1 BDR 1 BATH UNIT FOR RENT. FANTASTIC NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, HIGHWAY AND SHOPPING CENTER.
Results within 5 miles of Riverside
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
418 S Laramie
418 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 30-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago, and features condo-quality apartments. The building has On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Eat-In Kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
$
21 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,324
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
37 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,573
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,013
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
28 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
$
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
17 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,560
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
725 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens close to various Austin neighborhood amenities. Walk to pharmacies, shops, restaurants and public transportation. Short drive to I-290.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5957 W Madison
5957 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes in the heart of Oak Park and great restaurants. This community offers on-site laundry, parking and high-speed internet access in every apartment. Some utilities paid and nearby entertainment in Chicago!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near public transportation, parks, and schools. Spacious interiors with large windows for ample light. Updated kitchens. Pet-friendly. A smaller community in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
5 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,020
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5836 W Madison St
5836 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
400 sqft
Within walking distance to Garfield Park. Also close to Illinois Medical District and the University of Illinois at Chicago. Studios and 1-bedroom apartments with phone entry intercoms, ceiling fans and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
South Maywood
1400 Bataan Dr
1400 Bataan Dr, Broadview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
567 sqft
Recently renovated section 8 apartments are perfectly located close to the Loyola University Medical Center and the I-290. Rooms boast air conditioning and extensive cooking range. Community benefits include 24-hr maintenance and internet access.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
500 S Laramie
500 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 48-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago. The building features On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat and Eat-In Kitchens. Commute easily via CTA Blue Line at the Cicero-Forest Park stop.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5800 W Iowa St
5800 W Iowa St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
750 sqft
Page does not give any information about units or amenities. Please check. Page does not give any information about units or amenities. Please check. Page does not give any information about units or amenities.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$830
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy a cozy 12-unit community near Austin Park. Community has contemporary units with spacious floor plans and granite counters. Pet-friendly complex with easy access to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance to bus stops, restaurants and local stores. Pet-friendly community! Units are spacious with open floor plans and large closets. Maintenance regularly available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Riverside area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Riverside from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILBerwyn, ILBrookfield, ILForest Park, ILBroadview, ILSummit, ILMaywood, IL