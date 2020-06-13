133 Apartments for rent in Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL

Greetings, Lombard, Illinois apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual leasing headquarters! Situated a mere 20 miles east of the Loop, and boasting some of the area’s most attractive apartments, Lombard is a convenient and coveted living locale for Chicagolanders who want the big city on their doorstep while still being able to soak in the serenity of the suburbs. Are you in the market for a dynamite apartment deal in Lombard? Then start scouring through the listings in this snazzy little apartment finder, because we guarantee the perfect apartment rental for you is just a few clicks away!

Luxurious apartments are standard fare in Lombard, and amenities tend to be top-notch and typically include spacious (1000-plus square foot) floor plans, covered parking, hardwood floors, in-unit washers/dryers, and (in a few cases) plasma TVs, fireplaces, and doorman service. Pet-friendly, furnished, and utilities-included apartments are surprisingly easy to come by in Lombard (ditto for short-term lease rentals), giving renters with a wide range of needs a variety of options.

Leasing deals, especially for new tenants, do pop up occasionally, so keep your eyes peeled for the move-in specials that many property managers offer periodically.

You should probably come see for yourself whether or not Lombard feels like a good fit for you rather than just taking our word for it.

As far as fun and games go, Lombard is no stranger to entertainment, cultural attractions, and outdoorsy activities. The city is home to a rejuvenated downtown shopping district, fifteen city parks, a water park, tons of unique eateries, a pair of heavily-traveled bikeways, and the annual Lilac Festival each May, which attracts droves of tourists. Factor in its proximity to Chicago, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in Lombard in no time.

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away, and welcome to Lombard!