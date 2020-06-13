Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:09 PM

133 Apartments for rent in Lombard, IL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
48 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,585
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
31 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1068 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
22 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,380
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1440 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,476
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1066 Daniel Ct
1066 Daniel Court, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This completely upgraded and beautiful split level house is in quite, friendly and nice cul-de-sac. Very close access to I-355. Roosevelt road, high school, Jewel-Osco and big shopping mall. One car attached garage. Several parking spaces outdoors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
142 E Grove St
142 East Grove Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1064 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom house Lombard - Property Id: 291449 Prime location, In the heart of Downtown Lombard and walking distance to the train! Award winning schools! Charming 3 bedroom home has so much to offer. A full basement , 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
506 N Craig Pl
506 North Craig Place, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 bed Cape Cod with Private Yard - Property Id: 289512 Two story cape cod style home. 1 car garage. Private backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289512 Property Id 289512 (RLNE5815122)

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
885 ADDISON Avenue
885 South Addison Avenue, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1356 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in convenient Cambria subdivision! Low maintenance, luxury vinyl tile throughout this updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, super clean unit.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1321 South Finley Road
1321 Finley Road, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Point West Condo, Top Floor 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit in secure building. Spacious living/dining room, fresh clean carpet, sliding glass door leads to Spacious balcony off the living room. Lots of closet space - Enjoy swimming pool & Tennis courts.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2233 South Highland Avenue
2233 South Highland Avenue, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1117 sqft
Virtual Tours Available. Located in the desirable village of Lombard, Yorktown Apartments are conveniently located to shops & restaurants at Yorktown Mall, AMC Theatre, College Of DuPage & nearby access to I-88 and I-355.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
60 North Columbine Avenue
60 North Columbine Avenue, Lombard, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1936 sqft
Welcome to this unique house in a large lot. Five bedrooms and three baths including a large bedroom and bath in the first floor. First floor also includes a very large living room area, kitchen and access to the deck.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2211 South Stewart Avenue
2211 South Stewart Avenue, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2211 South Stewart Avenue in Lombard. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
114 East Madison Street
114 East Madison Street, Lombard, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1276 sqft
Showings are welcome and please check out the interactive virtual floor plan to help you feel right at home with furniture placement and design. This sharp 4 bedroom Cape Cod is just minutes to schools and park.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
55 Yorktown Shopping Center
55 Yorktown Shopping Ctr, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1277 sqft
MOVE IN MADNES AT OVERTURE YORKTOWN... PROMOTIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME..... Experience a FABULOUS CAREFREE LIFESTYLE AT OVERTURE YORKTOWN. An entirely new concept in active adult 55+ apartment home living.
Results within 1 mile of Lombard
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,525
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,060
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
913 South Iowa Avenue
913 Iowa Avenue, Addison, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1229 sqft
Fantastic updated home with open floor plan and finished to perfection for your clients. New dark chestnut color refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
15 North Tower Road
15 North Tower Road, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1972 sqft
DESIRABLE END-UNIT, BRICK TOWNHOME! FRESHLY PAINTED. UPDATED GRANITE KITCHEN AND SS APPLIANCES. ADJOINING FR OR DEN. STEP DOWN FORMAL LR WITH GAS FIREPLACE AND CROWN MOLDING. LARGE FORMAL DR WITH 8' SGD TO PATIO AND PRIVATE YARD.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1541 South Ardmore Avenue
1541 South Ardmore Avenue, Villa Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1541 South Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
516 Whittier Avenue
516 Whittier Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Spacious Glen Ellyn rental has 2000+ sq ft of living space plus huge back yard. Located in Ben Franklin Elementary and Glenbard West school district. Walk to town, Metra, and Prairie Path from this residential neighborhood.

Median Rent in Lombard

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lombard is $1,348, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,586.
Studio
$1,161
1 Bed
$1,348
2 Beds
$1,586
3+ Beds
$2,028
City GuideLombard
Having trouble with Craigslist Lombard? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Lombard, IL

Greetings, Lombard, Illinois apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual leasing headquarters! Situated a mere 20 miles east of the Loop, and boasting some of the area’s most attractive apartments, Lombard is a convenient and coveted living locale for Chicagolanders who want the big city on their doorstep while still being able to soak in the serenity of the suburbs. Are you in the market for a dynamite apartment deal in Lombard? Then start scouring through the listings in this snazzy little apartment finder, because we guarantee the perfect apartment rental for you is just a few clicks away!

Luxurious apartments are standard fare in Lombard, and amenities tend to be top-notch and typically include spacious (1000-plus square foot) floor plans, covered parking, hardwood floors, in-unit washers/dryers, and (in a few cases) plasma TVs, fireplaces, and doorman service. Pet-friendly, furnished, and utilities-included apartments are surprisingly easy to come by in Lombard (ditto for short-term lease rentals), giving renters with a wide range of needs a variety of options.

Leasing deals, especially for new tenants, do pop up occasionally, so keep your eyes peeled for the move-in specials that many property managers offer periodically.

You should probably come see for yourself whether or not Lombard feels like a good fit for you rather than just taking our word for it.

As far as fun and games go, Lombard is no stranger to entertainment, cultural attractions, and outdoorsy activities. The city is home to a rejuvenated downtown shopping district, fifteen city parks, a water park, tons of unique eateries, a pair of heavily-traveled bikeways, and the annual Lilac Festival each May, which attracts droves of tourists. Factor in its proximity to Chicago, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in Lombard in no time.

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away, and welcome to Lombard!

June 2020 Lombard Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lombard Rent Report. Lombard rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lombard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lombard rents decline sharply over the past month

Lombard rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lombard stand at $1,348 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,586 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lombard's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Lombard over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lombard

    As rents have fallen moderately in Lombard, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lombard is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Lombard's median two-bedroom rent of $1,586 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Lombard.
    • While rents in Lombard fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lombard than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Lombard is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Lombard?
    In Lombard, the median rent is $1,161 for a studio, $1,348 for a 1-bedroom, $1,586 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,028 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lombard, check out our monthly Lombard Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Lombard?
    Some of the colleges located in the Lombard area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Lombard?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lombard from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Arlington Heights.

