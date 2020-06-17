All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

7600 S Essex Ave

7600 South Essex Avenue · (773) 620-6706
Location

7600 South Essex Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS 3 BED LOCATED IN SOUTH SHORE!! - Property Id: 234791

SPACIOUS SOUTH SHORE UNIT FOR YOU!! Kick back and relax in your new UPDATED & SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom in the heart of SOUTH SHORE - CLOSE TO THE BEACH, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, TRANSPORTATION, & MORE - Have tons of fun with friends and family around the Lake Michigan area! $500 MOVE IN FEE
APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: 525+ credit score 3x income No Evictions or Bankruptcies AMENITIES: Updated Kitchen & Bath Appliances Included Hardwood Floors Large Bedrooms Great Closet Space HEAT, WATER, & SEWAGE INCLUDED TENANT ONLY PAYS ELECTRICITY Professionally Managed 24/7 HIGHLY Responsive AVAILABLE NOW! Please TEXT or EMAIL DAYZHA JOHNSON with Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing! **AVAILABLE NOW**
(773) 620-6706
Dayzha.dreamspot@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234791
Property Id 234791

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5610939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 S Essex Ave have any available units?
7600 S Essex Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 S Essex Ave have?
Some of 7600 S Essex Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 S Essex Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7600 S Essex Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 S Essex Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7600 S Essex Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7600 S Essex Ave offer parking?
No, 7600 S Essex Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7600 S Essex Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 S Essex Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 S Essex Ave have a pool?
No, 7600 S Essex Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7600 S Essex Ave have accessible units?
No, 7600 S Essex Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 S Essex Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7600 S Essex Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
