7600 S Essex Ave

SPACIOUS 3 BED LOCATED IN SOUTH SHORE!!



SPACIOUS SOUTH SHORE UNIT FOR YOU!! Kick back and relax in your new UPDATED & SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom in the heart of SOUTH SHORE - CLOSE TO THE BEACH, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, TRANSPORTATION, & MORE - Have tons of fun with friends and family around the Lake Michigan area! $500 MOVE IN FEE

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: 525+ credit score 3x income No Evictions or Bankruptcies AMENITIES: Updated Kitchen & Bath Appliances Included Hardwood Floors Large Bedrooms Great Closet Space HEAT, WATER, & SEWAGE INCLUDED TENANT ONLY PAYS ELECTRICITY Professionally Managed 24/7 HIGHLY Responsive AVAILABLE NOW! Please TEXT or EMAIL DAYZHA JOHNSON with Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing! **AVAILABLE NOW**

(773) 620-6706

Dayzha.dreamspot@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234791

No Pets Allowed



