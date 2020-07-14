All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

8241 S Ellis

8241 S Ellis Ave · (312) 626-5056
Location

8241 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 8241 S Ellis.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
This 24-unit building is located in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago near 83rd and Cottage Grove, and offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments featuring Free Internet and On-site Laundry. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Free Heat, and Porch. Walking distance to Dat Donut, Avalon Park, and Dollar Tree. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at 83rd Street, with a stop just down the block! Also located near CTA Red Line, CTA bus lines 4 & 79, and a Divvy bike station. Pets are welcome. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets under 40 lbs are welcome. Please note that there are restrictions of certain dog breeds & monthly pet fees will apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8241 S Ellis have any available units?
8241 S Ellis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8241 S Ellis have?
Some of 8241 S Ellis's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8241 S Ellis currently offering any rent specials?
8241 S Ellis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8241 S Ellis pet-friendly?
Yes, 8241 S Ellis is pet friendly.
Does 8241 S Ellis offer parking?
No, 8241 S Ellis does not offer parking.
Does 8241 S Ellis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8241 S Ellis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8241 S Ellis have a pool?
No, 8241 S Ellis does not have a pool.
Does 8241 S Ellis have accessible units?
No, 8241 S Ellis does not have accessible units.
Does 8241 S Ellis have units with dishwashers?
No, 8241 S Ellis does not have units with dishwashers.
