8241 S Ellis

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

This 24-unit building is located in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago near 83rd and Cottage Grove, and offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments featuring Free Internet and On-site Laundry. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Free Heat, and Porch. Walking distance to Dat Donut, Avalon Park, and Dollar Tree. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at 83rd Street, with a stop just down the block! Also located near CTA Red Line, CTA bus lines 4 & 79, and a Divvy bike station. Pets are welcome. Call today to schedule a showing!