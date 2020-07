Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry elevator parking accepts section 8 courtyard

This 34-unit apartment building in the Cragin neighborhood of Chicago features On-Site Laundry and recently renovated apartments with Free Heat and Hardwood Floors. Walking distance to Cragin Park, Walgreens, AMC Galewood Crossing 14, Pipeworks Brewing Company, and Carnitas Y Supermercado El Gigante. Easily accessible via 54, 76 & 74 Bus Lines and Metra MD-W line at Grand/Cicero or MD-N line at Healy. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule a showing.