Amenities

Come check out this 12-unit building at 320 North Mason Avenue, just seconds from Oak Park! Studio and one-bedroom apartments feature granite countertops and free heat. Walking distance to Austin Park, Chef Daddy's, and Pete's Fresh Market. Commute easily via CTA Green Line at the Austin stop, only one block away! CTA bus lines 20 & 91 and Pace bus lines 309, 313, & 315 also stop nearby. Pets are welcome. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!