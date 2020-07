Amenities

parking recently renovated some paid utils range oven refrigerator

8100 S Drexel in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago offers studio - 3 bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Apartments may include free cooking gas, parking, pre-wired phone/cable, an eat-in kitchen, and free heat. Walking distance to Dat Donut, Paradise Supermarket, and The Wrap Bar. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric and CTA Red Line as well as 4 Cottage Grove and 79 79th Bus Lines. Call to set a showing today! Pangea Quality & Service Guaranteed!