All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2206 West Warren Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2206 West Warren Boulevard
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:34 AM

2206 West Warren Boulevard

2206 West Warren Boulevard · (773) 818-8810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2206 West Warren Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
key fob access
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
This stylish, clean, and fully-furnished 4 bed+2 bath home is located in Chicago's exciting United Center (Near West Side) neighborhood. Walk two blocks to the United Center and quickly access world-class Randolph Row/Fulton Market restaurants, corporate offices incl. Google and McDonald's, UIC, and the Illinois Medical District. Rent includes high-speed internet (Comcast) and HD over-the-air TV. Contact me today to set up a "socially-distanced" private viewing (access is keyless)! Interior Highlights This home is modern, uncluttered, and impeccably maintained. Enter your access code on the front door keypad and you'll walk into an open and brightly lit living/dining space. The main level also features a full bathroom, and further back the spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Be sure to step outside onto the deck overlooking your private backyard area in the warm summer months. There are three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs, while the finished, carpeted lower level features a 4th bedroom, laundry, and another large living space. All bedrooms have comfortable Queen-size beds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 West Warren Boulevard have any available units?
2206 West Warren Boulevard has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 West Warren Boulevard have?
Some of 2206 West Warren Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 West Warren Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2206 West Warren Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 West Warren Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2206 West Warren Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2206 West Warren Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2206 West Warren Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2206 West Warren Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 West Warren Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 West Warren Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2206 West Warren Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2206 West Warren Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2206 West Warren Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 West Warren Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 West Warren Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2206 West Warren Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5335-5345 S. Kimbark Ave.
5335 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Addison - 915 W Addison St
915 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60657
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on North Park
1700 N North Park Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
4817-23 N Wolcott
4817 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity