NEIU
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:53 AM
417 Apartments For Rent Near Northeastern Illinois University
Lincoln Square
5056 North Winchester Apt.
5056 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5056-60 N. Winchester Chicago IL 60640 is managed by ICM Properties Inc. The property offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 665 to 1360 sq.ft.
Lincoln Square
4844 N. Rockwell Apt.
4844 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
585 sqft
Close to 2 bus lines and the El train - building laundry room - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit Rockwell & Gunnison Call ICM Properties, Inc.
Lincoln Square
Rockwell Manor
2600 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,100
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
650 sqft
Located in a beautiful tree-lined residential community on the north side of the city, Rockwell Manor offers generously sized studios, convertibles, one, two and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and unique layouts.
Lincoln Square
1916 Winona Apt.
1916 W Winona St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
980 sqft
Our 1916-34 W. Winona / 5103-15 N. Winchester building is nestled between the Ravenswood and Andersonville neighborhoods. These 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments range in size from 720 to 1065 sqft., with both vintage and modern options.
Lincoln Square
1825 W Foster Ave
1825 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$950
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1825-39 W. Foster / 5131-37 N. Wolcott This Ravenswood corner building offers both vintage and renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments.
Lincoln Square
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
655 sqft
4715-25 N. Leavitt / 2175-79 W. Giddings This Ravenswood corner building offers 1 and 2-bedroom fully renovated apartments.
Lincoln Square
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
908 sqft
5202-16 N. Damen / 2000-10 W. Foster is a corner building with tons of space, and all units are heat included. This Ravenswood corner building offers both vintage and renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments.
Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square Commons
4759 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1140 sqft
Lincoln Square Commons sits in the heart of Lincoln Square on Maplewood and Lawrence Avenue. The property boasts completely remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Lincoln Square
2520 W. Leland Apt.
2520 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
345 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
600 sqft
This building in the popular Ravenswood neighborhood is home to studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments.
Lincoln Square
Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1000 sqft
Step outside the door and you will find yourself in the heart of Lincoln Square, a neighborhood populated by eclectic restaurants with European flair, retail, music and cultural venues.
Lincoln Square
2015-19 W Ainslie / 4855-57 N Seeley
2015 W Ainslie St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Ravenswood location close to everything. Near shopping, nightlife, coffee shops. Under 3 blocks walk to cta 'L' train, 5 to metra, near multiple bus lines.
Lincoln Square
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.
2613 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
965 sqft
- Great Budlong Woods / Ravenswood location - hardwood floors throughout - FREE HEAT - laundry room - quiet tree lined street w/ easy street parking - short walk to Tony's Fresh Market - 2 blocks to Lincoln bus - professional management company with
Lincoln Square
4817-23 N Wolcott
4817 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
965 sqft
Live in this great Ravenswood location - close to shopping, nightlife and only a few blocks to the El and Metra trains. - All units in this handsome courtyard building have central air, newer windows and hardwood floors. Assigned building engineer.
Lincoln Square
4951 North Oakley Ave. Apt.
4951 North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
930 sqft
Attractive corner building at Oakley and Argyle. Less than 3 blocks to the center of Lincoln Square. All units in the building have FREE HEAT, hardwood floors, access to the laundry room & a dedicated building engineer.
Lincoln Square
1919-31 W Winona
1919 West Winona Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1025 sqft
Great Ravenswood building around the corner from Winnemac park. Only 1 block to 2 bus lines, About a 1/2 mile walk to El or Metra.
Irving Park
3817-23 N Lawndale
3817 North Lawndale Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1008 sqft
-Close to Addison Blue Line -Close to Irving Park Bus line -Free Heat -Laundry Room on site -Beautiful tree lined courtyard -Building engineer - Professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - No
Lincoln Square
2229-35 W Wilson
2229 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
830 sqft
Popular Ravenswood location very close to Lincoln Square! Every unit is Rehabbed w/ all the modern amenities: * In-unit laundry * Central AC & gas forced heat * Refinished hardwood floors * short 5 minutes to El or Metra stop * around corner from
Lincoln Square
4814-18 N Wolcott
4814 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1180 sqft
This building has all 2 Bed / 1 Bath Modern rehabbed apartments. All units have: - Modern kitchen w/ granite counter tops - stainless steel appliances (incl.
Lincoln Square
2200 W Foster Ave
2200 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
840 sqft
This Ravenswood building offers both vintage and renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartments.
Lincoln Square
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
820 sqft
Great Courtyard building in the heart of Ravenswood. Only 1 block to 2 bus lines, less than a 1/2 mile to El or Metra.
Lincoln Square
Wolcott & Winnemac
5032 N Wolcott Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
822 sqft
5032-38 N. Wolcott / 1902-12 W. Winnemac This building at the corner of Wolcott & Winnemac is nestled between the Ravenswood and Andersonville neighborhoods and offers spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartments.
Lincoln Square
Wolcott Court Apartments
4810 N Wolcott Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
654 sqft
Experience the convenience of Wolcott Court in Ravenswood. The property features remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large bedrooms.
Lincoln Square
4535 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4535 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
745 sqft
Leavitt & Wilson - laundry in building - steps to Lincoln Square and all it has to offer - 2 blocks to Wells Park - only a few blocks to El and 2 bus lines - assigned building engineer - professional management company with over 50 years of
Lincoln Square
5158 North Leavitt Apt.
5158 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1010 sqft
Popular Ravenswood Location close to El Train and great local amenities. Near 2 bus lines.