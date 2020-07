Amenities

Welcome to 13256 S Prairie in Chicago, near Riverdale! These newly rehabbed apartments feature an eat-in kitchen or dining room and hardwood floors. Walking distance to Golden Gate Park, Chicago Public Library, and several schools. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at Riverdale or bus line #353 with a stop just outside your front door! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!