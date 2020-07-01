100 West Chestnut Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage business center cc payments doorman internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Enjoy the best of both worlds while living at 100 W. Chestnut. This building is perfectly situated between Chicago’s Gold Coast and River North neighborhoods. Spend time at Oak Street Beach, get some retail therapy on the Magnificent Mile, take in the great nightlife and culinary experiences on Rush Street, or grab a cocktail in one of the many bars in the area. There is no shortage of adventures in this part of the city. The hardest part is deciding what to do. The building is loaded with amenities, close to parks and public transportation and is dog-friendly. For some of the most spectacular views of Chicago, make sure to check out the sky deck on top of the building. This puts a new perspective on city living.



The spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments at 100 W. Chestnut feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and separate dining areas, designer plank flooring, bright sunny windows, large closets, and individually controlled heat and air-conditioning. The apartments also have stunning views of the Chicago skyline. 100 W. Chestnut has an impressive list of amenities that includes: friendly door staff, fitness center, business center, resident lounge, indoor pool and spa, a private rooftop sundeck, covered parking, package receiving room, bike storage, personal storage, 24-hour emergency maintenance, high speed fiber optic cable and internet, and an on-site building maintenance engineer.



Not only is 100 W. Chestnut in one of the most coveted locations due to the abundance of coffee shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues close by, but the building is only 4 minutes to downtown Chicago. Public transportation is excellent with the Red, Brown, Purple, Blue, Pink, Green and Orange lines close by. The bus routes are steps from your front door and include: 156 LaSalle, 22 Clark, 66 Chicago, 36 Broadway, 70 Division. Check out the beautiful apartments at 100 W. Chestnut; you won’t be disappointed.