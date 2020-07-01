All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 100 West Chestnut Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
100 West Chestnut Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

100 West Chestnut Apartments

100 W Chestnut St · (312) 629-4404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

100 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1104 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1005 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 3001 · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 26+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 100 West Chestnut Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
cc payments
doorman
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Enjoy the best of both worlds while living at 100 W. Chestnut. This building is perfectly situated between Chicago’s Gold Coast and River North neighborhoods. Spend time at Oak Street Beach, get some retail therapy on the Magnificent Mile, take in the great nightlife and culinary experiences on Rush Street, or grab a cocktail in one of the many bars in the area. There is no shortage of adventures in this part of the city. The hardest part is deciding what to do. The building is loaded with amenities, close to parks and public transportation and is dog-friendly. For some of the most spectacular views of Chicago, make sure to check out the sky deck on top of the building. This puts a new perspective on city living.

The spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments at 100 W. Chestnut feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and separate dining areas, designer plank flooring, bright sunny windows, large closets, and individually controlled heat and air-conditioning. The apartments also have stunning views of the Chicago skyline. 100 W. Chestnut has an impressive list of amenities that includes: friendly door staff, fitness center, business center, resident lounge, indoor pool and spa, a private rooftop sundeck, covered parking, package receiving room, bike storage, personal storage, 24-hour emergency maintenance, high speed fiber optic cable and internet, and an on-site building maintenance engineer.

Not only is 100 W. Chestnut in one of the most coveted locations due to the abundance of coffee shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues close by, but the building is only 4 minutes to downtown Chicago. Public transportation is excellent with the Red, Brown, Purple, Blue, Pink, Green and Orange lines close by. The bus routes are steps from your front door and include: 156 LaSalle, 22 Clark, 66 Chicago, 36 Broadway, 70 Division. Check out the beautiful apartments at 100 W. Chestnut; you won’t be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: 50 lb Weight Limit Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Parking garage: $200/month (unreserved).
Storage Details: Personal Storage Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 West Chestnut Apartments have any available units?
100 West Chestnut Apartments has 51 units available starting at $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 West Chestnut Apartments have?
Some of 100 West Chestnut Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 West Chestnut Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
100 West Chestnut Apartments is offering the following rent specials: “Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Is 100 West Chestnut Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 West Chestnut Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 100 West Chestnut Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 100 West Chestnut Apartments offers parking.
Does 100 West Chestnut Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 West Chestnut Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 West Chestnut Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 100 West Chestnut Apartments has a pool.
Does 100 West Chestnut Apartments have accessible units?
No, 100 West Chestnut Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 100 West Chestnut Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 West Chestnut Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 100 West Chestnut Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
212 E 69th Place
212 E 69th Pl
Chicago, IL 60637
515 West Briar
515 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St
Chicago, IL 60620
Spoke
728 N Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60642
2244 N. Cleveland
2244 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1154-56 E. 56th Street
1154 E 56th St
Chicago, IL 60637
1732 North Dayton
1732 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity