Rush University Medical Center
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM
803 Apartments For Rent Near Rush University Medical Center
37 Units Available
Near North Side
Grand Plaza
540 N State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,862
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community was recently renovated. It's located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a heated pool, running track, concierge service, and fitness center. Wood floors, balconies, and stainless steel appliances provided.
$
229 Units Available
The Loop
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,523
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,067
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,793
1173 sqft
Elegant apartments in Chicago's South Loop, Alta Grand Central blends thoughtful design with elegant Chicago charm.
$
132 Units Available
Near West Side
Presidential Towers
555 West Madison, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,345
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1101 sqft
Spacious floor plans with chef-caliber kitchens. Building offers full-time concierge, on-site restaurants and fitness club. Centrally located within walking distance to everything you need. Near Metra, CTA and freeways for easy commuting.
$
114 Units Available
Near South Side
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,815
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1134 sqft
A starting point, a resting place, a workspace, a home, a hangout, a nightspot, a day spa, a gateway, a destination, a gym, a landmark. The Paragon is this and more.
57 Units Available
Near North Side
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,672
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,992
1338 sqft
Located close to the river and W Upper Wacker Dr in downtown Chicago. Community has a beautiful communal garden, a pool and a gym. Apartments have patio/balcony, extra storage and furniture.
51 Units Available
Near West Side
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,657
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments have designer cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Private balconies provide sweeping views of Chicago. Pet-friendly community has grooming facilities. Located near top attractions and dining establishments.
53 Units Available
West Town
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,688
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,259
1064 sqft
Wrigley Stadium, Kennedy Expressway and Wicker Park are all nearby this property. Furnished apartments available. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga studio, pool, gym and fire pit available.
41 Units Available
Near North Side
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,685
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1304 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, yoga/pilates studio, energy-efficient lighting, and Business Center. Units feature built-in desks, all-glass balconies, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances.
42 Units Available
Near North Side
Hubbard Place
360 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,714
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,674
1252 sqft
Prime location in River North close to the East Bank Club. Luxury rentals with awesome city views, huge windows, and private balconies. Complex includes an entertainment lounge, fitness center, and deluxe media theater.
$
46 Units Available
Near West Side
The Mason
180 N Ada St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,777
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1123 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**The Mason Apartments is Fulton Market's newest addition in luxury living.
$
88 Units Available
The Loop
Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,671
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,957
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,063
1200 sqft
A contemporary community with an outdoor living rooftop, multi-screen theater and bar area, and a lobby coffee lounge. Just minutes from the business district and area restaurants. Expansive windows.
64 Units Available
The Loop
215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,775
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1106 sqft
Great location in the heart of the theater and financial district, close to the Washington/Wells L stop. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, concierge, pool and sauna.
44 Units Available
Near West Side
727 W Madison
727 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,835
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,680
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1320 sqft
Iconic living starts at the intersection of Madison and Halsted. 727 West Madison includes unparalleled views, luxe amenities and premier access to Chicago's best restaurants and nightlife. Welcome to West Loop living.
32 Units Available
The Loop
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,859
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1449 sqft
Residences at Printers RowPrinters Row is at the heart of historic downtown Chicago. Rare works, literary classics and university texts are found at long-established storefronts that epitomize the underlying foothold of this neighborhood.
$
54 Units Available
The Loop
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,823
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,471
1213 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago by the river. Stylish apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a hot tub and concierge service.
48 Units Available
Near West Side
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,546
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1145 sqft
Located close to Kinzie Station and Restaurant Row. Units have granite kitchens, full-size washer/dryers and wood flooring. Community features a fitness center, bike storage and private dog park.
42 Units Available
West Town
Spoke
728 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,677
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1116 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands and high ceilings. Property includes a lounge area, party room and bocce court. By the Blue Line for convenient transportation. Near River West's best dining and nightlife.
38 Units Available
The Loop
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,049
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1113 sqft
Enjoy comfortable living in your apartment home that includes a suite of impressive finishes such as GE stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood flooring, Kohler fixtures, a built-in wine rack, and abundant closet space.
$
58 Units Available
The Loop
Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,840
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1176 sqft
The bar is as high as the building is tall. This masterfully designed apartment community perched on Chicago's prestigious Michigan Avenue offers upscale accommodations, enviable conveniences and vibrant city living.
38 Units Available
Near North Side
Xavier
625 W Division St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,843
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,084
1014 sqft
Glorious green space, dog grooming area, BBQ area and clubhouse. Hardwood flooring, air conditioning, patio/balcony and fireplace. All appliances, lobby, media room, conference center and bike storage.
$
30 Units Available
West Loop
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,795
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,468
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,715
1207 sqft
Close to the Ogilvie Transportation Center and W Randolph St. Modern apartments featuring designer kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patios/balconies. Clubhouse, coffee bar, pool, clubhouse and gym all available to residents.
31 Units Available
Near North Side
Aurelien
833 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,128
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,202
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,873
1174 sqft
Quartz countertops, spa-like bathrooms, hardwood floors. Residents can enjoy outdoor pool with sundeck, private cabanas and outdoor grilling stations with panoramic views of city skyline. Fitness center, game room, motion studio and yoga room.
48 Units Available
Pigeon Hill
Millennium on LaSalle
29 S Lasalle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,050
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1124 sqft
Coming Fall 2019! Millennium on LaSalle is a high-rise that will feature 200+ timeless and tailored upscale rentals in the heart of the financial district in downtown Chicago, IL.
39 Units Available
The Loop
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,634
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1197 sqft
Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Near The Loop, Central Business District, and multiple universities. Steps to rail, bus lines.