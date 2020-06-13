210 Apartments for rent in Oak Forest, IL📍
Da Bears, Da Bulls, Da.White Sox. Oak Forest is basically an extended suburb of Chicago. Just 25 miles to the southwest of the Windy City. Residents spend 30 minutes on average in daily commute time. Despite the extended travel times, most residents still opt to drive themselves to their destinations. There is plenty to do and see in the city itself, yet the allure of Great Lakes and attractions of Chi-town draw much of the population north, especially on the weekends.
Be Prepared
Its important to know that going in. When you're ready to make your move, hesitation could mean someone else snagged your deal. Do your research early, come prepared, and when the opportunity arises slide in before someone else has a chance.
Making Your Move
If youre looking for a specific situation--think a three bedroom in City Center for a reasonable price--you might get lucky your first time out. Chances are that with competition rates, you will have to apply more than once. The best window would be about 6 - 8 weeks out and be flexible.
Signing Your Contract
Contract day is big. There are a lot of steps that lead up to this moment. In order to have the process run as smoothly as possible, its best to prepare beforehand. A couple of things that you should count on are: Deposits, everyone wants one; figure first and last months rent due at signing. Application fees: chances are you're going to apply to a number of different places so make a small budget for background checks and administrative fees. Bring proof of employment, a credit history if you have one, but most companies will run it again (often at your expense,) and a list of references. Patience is key here; realtors go through stacks of applications every week and pickings are slim. Stay flexible.
Neighborhoods in Oak Forest follow the metropolitan tradition of relying on street names. Directions are given much the same way. Its a good idea to study a map and get the lay of the land shortly before or after you arrive. Your friends are just as likely to meet you at Villa Rivera as they are to say 159 west and Latrobe. It will make it easier if you're familiar with the major thoroughfares.
Goeselville: The homes here are newer than the rest of the area.
La Paz Dr/157th St: This is the classic American sub division and everyone wants a piece of the pie. If you find an opening act fast, it will not be there long.
151st St/Cicero Ave: This area is mostly developed suburbs and sub divisions.
159th St/Cicero Ave: This area is one of the most residential. Consisting almost entirely of single family homes, 159th at Cicero is more residential than over 96 percent of the U.S. as a whole. This is a great place to find two or three bedroom homes when they are available.
City Center: Geographically centered, the name of this neighborhood is slightly misleading. These streets could easily be any neighborhood, in any town. You are most likely to find an opening in City Center. If you're looking for rental houses as opposed to renting an apartment, you're in the right area. Most of the commercial infrastructure is centered around the main highway. This is also the most likely location to find studio apartments.
Oak Forest has mild summers that lend favorably to golfing and other outdoor sports. While the weather permits, residents enjoy catching local games, visiting the numerous parks, and generally taking a welcome respite from the frozen tundra that is northern Illinois during the winter. The love of outdoors doesn't end when the scenery disappears beneath a thick layer of ice and snow. Locals simply trade cleats for ice skates and get back out there. Due to its size of just over 30,000 people, this area still preserves a hometown feel, even with its proximity to the bright lights of the big city.