210 Apartments for rent in Oak Forest, IL

Moving to Oak Forest:

Be Prepared

Its important to know that going in. When you're ready to make your move, hesitation could mean someone else snagged your deal. Do your research early, come prepared, and when the opportunity arises slide in before someone else has a chance.

Making Your Move

If youre looking for a specific situation--think a three bedroom in City Center for a reasonable price--you might get lucky your first time out. Chances are that with competition rates, you will have to apply more than once. The best window would be about 6 - 8 weeks out and be flexible.

Signing Your Contract

Contract day is big. There are a lot of steps that lead up to this moment. In order to have the process run as smoothly as possible, its best to prepare beforehand. A couple of things that you should count on are: Deposits, everyone wants one; figure first and last months rent due at signing. Application fees: chances are you're going to apply to a number of different places so make a small budget for background checks and administrative fees. Bring proof of employment, a credit history if you have one, but most companies will run it again (often at your expense,) and a list of references. Patience is key here; realtors go through stacks of applications every week and pickings are slim. Stay flexible.