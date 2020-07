289 Apartments for rent in Villa Park, IL

Life in Villa Park

You can find plenty going on in Villa Park. A whole load of community events take place throughout the year, which you can simply attend or even get involved with planning. Highlights include the annual Run for the Kids sponsored walk and run and the Earth Day cleanup and celebrations. There's a weekly French Market on Sundays between May and October -- held on Park Boulevard -- where you can buy locally grown or crafted items. While there might not be any French products available, the name comes from the desire to foster a sense of community such as that found at French markets. History buffs rejoice, because Villa Park Historical Museum contains a range of artifacts relating to this history of the village. There are 19 community parks in the town, totaling around 100 acres. There are also two public swimming pools, plus the nine-hole Sugar Creek Golf Course. Although many residents drive for convenience, you can get by without a vehicle, as the town has decent public transit links. The village has its own railroad station with a service that heads west in the direction of Elburn, Illinois, and east to downtown Chicago.