Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

289 Apartments for rent in Villa Park, IL

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
640 West Terrace Street
640 West Terrace Street, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Nicely updated move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large yard for entertaining. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bulls or Rottweilers.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
502 North Douglas Avenue
502 Douglas Avenue, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Beautifully redone cape cod with 3 beds and 1 bath with new windows. First floor is all hardwood and ceramic and has kitchen, living room, and dinning room, first floor bedroom with bonus addition room in back of house off the kitchen.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1545 South Ardmore Avenue
1545 South Ardmore Avenue, Villa Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1545 South Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Villa Park
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
18 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
8 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1235 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
621 East Armitage Avenue
621 East Armitage Avenue, Addison, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
This is a top floor 3 bed, 2 bath available June 1. Updated kitchen and features throughout the apt. Hardwood flooring. Large bedrooms that fit queen beds, dresser and lots of closet space.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
643 West MARY Court
643 Mary Court, Elmhurst, IL
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
3474 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 643 West MARY Court in Elmhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
811 E. South Broadway B
811 East South Broadway Avenue, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Lombard Townhome for Rent- $1350/Mo - Property Id: 324752 Great rear unit in Duplex facing the Illinois Prairie Path in South Lombard. 2 bedroom/1 bath with full basement. Clean light and bright unit with wood look laminate flooring throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
648 Mitchell
648 Mitchell Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
648 Mitchell Available 08/04/20 3 bedroom single family home Elmhurst for rent - Great maintained property in Lincoln School District. Nice sized fenced in yard. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Great location.
Results within 5 miles of Villa Park
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,260
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
25 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
9 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
974 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
36 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
27 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
85 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$890
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
18 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
37 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,548
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,662
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
49 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
20 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,055
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1119 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
22 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
8 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1440 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 2200 Grace Apartment Homes in Lombard, IL 60148 feature spacious homes, dishwasher, GE appliances, wood flooring, central AC, and patio or balcony.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:10 AM
1 Unit Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,856
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.

Median Rent in Villa Park

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Villa Park is $1,075, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,264.
Studio
$926
1 Bed
$1,075
2 Beds
$1,264
3+ Beds
$1,617
City GuideVilla Park
Villa Park, Illinois, was home to the Ovaltine factory until 1988. The town was actually built so that factory employees could easily get to work.

Although Villa Park is technically a suburb of Chicago, it's also a village in its own right. This gives you the best of both worlds. Not only are you conveniently located so that you're close to all the amenities and entertainment that a big city has to offer, you also get the opportunity to live in a close-knit community, where you know your neighbors on a first-name basis and can get involved in the day-to-day goings on of your village.

Renting in Villa Park

Villa Park has a fairly high amount of owner-occupied homes, which means that there may not be huge amounts of rental property on the market at any one time. But don't get your panties in a bunch just yet because this shouldn't be too much trouble; all you need to do is allow yourself a little extra time to find those perfect home rentals. Start looking for properties around six to eight weeks before your intended moving date, just to make certain that you find a home you love. It's always going to take longer if you have specific rental needs -- for instance if you're looking for pet friendly apartments. If you have more of an easy-going approach to finding a new home, it might take you much less time to get a place to rent. Before you can move in, most landlords will ask you to pay one whole month's worth of rent upfront, plus, you'll usually need to put down a sizable security deposit.

Neighborhoods in Villa Park

As Villa Park is a fairly old town, you'll find a big difference between its neighborhoods. Some parts of the village have a lot of historic properties, whereas other are filled with newer houses and apartments. You'll notice that some areas are more convenient in terms of proximity to shops and restaurants.

Downtown Villa Park: It's not hard to guess that living in this neighborhood will put you in a convenient location for many of the town's amenities. However, most properties are smaller and have less in the way of land. You're more likely to find a rental apartment than a large house.

Ovaltine Court: This neighborhood is in the historic district, surrounding the old Ovaltine factory (which itself has now been turned into loft apartments). Most of the properties here are older, primarily built before the 1940s.

Summit: Homes in this neighborhood are generally medium-sized or large with bigger plots. It's a little way outside of the downtown area, with its own shops and eateries.

Life in Villa Park

You can find plenty going on in Villa Park. A whole load of community events take place throughout the year, which you can simply attend or even get involved with planning. Highlights include the annual Run for the Kids sponsored walk and run and the Earth Day cleanup and celebrations. There's a weekly French Market on Sundays between May and October -- held on Park Boulevard -- where you can buy locally grown or crafted items. While there might not be any French products available, the name comes from the desire to foster a sense of community such as that found at French markets. History buffs rejoice, because Villa Park Historical Museum contains a range of artifacts relating to this history of the village. There are 19 community parks in the town, totaling around 100 acres. There are also two public swimming pools, plus the nine-hole Sugar Creek Golf Course. Although many residents drive for convenience, you can get by without a vehicle, as the town has decent public transit links. The village has its own railroad station with a service that heads west in the direction of Elburn, Illinois, and east to downtown Chicago.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Villa Park?
In Villa Park, the median rent is $926 for a studio, $1,075 for a 1-bedroom, $1,264 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,617 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Villa Park, check out our monthly Villa Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Villa Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Villa Park area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Villa Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Villa Park from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Arlington Heights.

