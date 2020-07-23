289 Apartments for rent in Villa Park, IL

Neighborhoods in Villa Park

As Villa Park is a fairly old town, you'll find a big difference between its neighborhoods. Some parts of the village have a lot of historic properties, whereas other are filled with newer houses and apartments. You'll notice that some areas are more convenient in terms of proximity to shops and restaurants.

Downtown Villa Park: It's not hard to guess that living in this neighborhood will put you in a convenient location for many of the town's amenities. However, most properties are smaller and have less in the way of land. You're more likely to find a rental apartment than a large house.

Ovaltine Court: This neighborhood is in the historic district, surrounding the old Ovaltine factory (which itself has now been turned into loft apartments). Most of the properties here are older, primarily built before the 1940s.

Summit: Homes in this neighborhood are generally medium-sized or large with bigger plots. It's a little way outside of the downtown area, with its own shops and eateries.