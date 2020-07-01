Apartment List
388 Apartments for rent in South Holland, IL

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Central District
16845 Ingleside Avenue
16845 Ingleside Avenue, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1826 sqft
Beautiful split level on quiet block - Property Id: 83869 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 home with updated kitchen and bath. Located on quit block with nice fenced in yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
770 East 157th Place
770 East 157th Place, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
Lovely recently remodeled single-family home in South Holland
Results within 1 mile of South Holland
Last updated July 1 at 12:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lumen Dorchester Townhomes
1450 East 154th Place, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Dolton, Illinois, the Dorchester Townhomes community features parking and pre-wired phone and cable. Apartments may include hardwood floors, a dining room, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 26 at 04:22am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
15228 Evers St
15228 Evers Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
Coming Soon - remodeling almost done!! Rent To Own our freshly updated home on a quiet street. We Help Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
15103 Beachview Ter
15103 Beachview Terrace, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Fully Upgraded 4bd/2ba in Dolton - Property Id: 294821 This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with a lot of closet space, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage! It comes with BRAND NEW refrigerator, gas range, and windows.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

Last updated July 1 at 09:26am
1 Unit Available
15038 Chicago Road
15038 Chicago Rd, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
Apartment For Rent | 2 bed | 1 bath|$1000 - Apartment For Rent | 2 bed | 1 bath Located in Dolton. Spacious with lot of Sunlight. This Unit include Appliances,New Carpet & Heat & Cooking Gas is included.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
14811 Grant
14811 Grant Street, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with a bonus room. - Remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with basement bonus room. This is listed for sale and for rent. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent. *SECTION 8 READY** 4 Bedroom voucher accepted.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
15108 Irving
15108 Irving Avenue, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
1569 sqft
Clean Safe Affordable 4 Bedroom Home for Rent - 4 Bed 1.5 bath home, fenced in yard, and finished basement. Section 8 accepted with 4 bedroom voucher. Pets are accepted at additional cost. Tenant pays all utilities. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
15028 Chicago Road
15028 Chicago Rd, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15028 Chicago Road in Dolton. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
14730 WOODLAWN Avenue
14730 Woodlawn Avenue, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
906 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, nice layout. Big living room and dining room.Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer. Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, lawn care and snow removal.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
505 Madison Ave Apt 2A
505 Madison Avenue, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Modern 2 bedroom Available for Immediate Occupancy. Laminate flooring, freshly painted, stove, refrigerator, lots of closet space. Tenant pays electricity and heat. Laundry facilities in the building. 1 parking space available for 25.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14401 Kimbark
14401 Kimbark Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come take a look at this amazing 3 bed 2 bath home in Dolton, IL. - 3 Bed 2 bath Home in Dolton. Section 8 ready and comes with central air and central heat. You will have a fenced in backyard.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Harvey
15406 Broadway Ave 22
15406 Broadway Ave, Harvey, IL
Studio
$750
$750 / Studio Unit - 15406 Broadway Ave - Property Id: 213591 Studio located in Harvey. Cozy studio with hardwood floors; newly rehabbed Heat is included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14621 Dorchester Ave
14621 Dorchester Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1112 sqft
Welcome Home! A charming 3 bed 1.5 bath home. - Property Id: 254049 Spacious eat-in kitchen and living room. Home offers a separate outdoor entrance to the basement and a fenced-in backyard is perfect for entertaining.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No
Results within 5 miles of South Holland
Last updated July 1 at 12:43pm
2 Units Available
Riverdale
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
Last updated July 1 at 12:43pm
2 Units Available
Roseland
11111 S Vernon
11111 S Vernon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments are in a convenient location near East 111th Street. Recently renovated, they feature dishwasher, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and microwave. Amenities include internet access and on-site laundry. Heat included in rent.
Last updated July 1 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 1 at 12:43pm
1 Unit Available
101 Memorial Drive
101 Memorial Drive, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
748 sqft
Now available 2 Bedroom apartment with eat-in kitchen, AC and quality appliances.This apartment building is in Calumet City. Nearby parks include Memorial Park, State Street Commercial Historic District and People's Park.
Last updated July 1 at 12:43pm
1 Unit Available
Harvey
41-53 E 156th St
41 E 156th St, Harvey, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1150 sqft
Situated within a few blocks of Wood St and E 156th Street, and close to Route 6. Apartment homes with washer/dryer hookup. Dogs and cats allowed. Monthly income of twice the monthly rent required.
City GuideSouth Holland
Ready to live in the quietest, most family-friendly suburb in the Chicago area? Well, then you've found the right place. We have all the info you will need on local culture and renting tips, so read on and enjoy a taste of local knowledge.
Life in South Holland

Having trouble with Craigslist South Holland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

South Holland is 7.3 square miles of family friendly fun. There are no bars, no liquor stores, and basically no crime. On Sundays, businesses shut down, yard work comes to halt, and the city becomes a place of complete peace and quiet. It is a community of faith and family, and its religious roots keep this village in a perpetual state of wholesomeness. So, if you're ready to settle down in a place where family values still stand tall, then you are ready to rent in this anomaly of the Chicago Southland. However, you had better be prepared for some high rental rates.

Since there are no apartment complexes in South Holland, there are no cheap apartments or tiny studio's to choose from. However, there are plenty of affordable rental homes to check out, most of which are immaculately maintained brick ranchers and other nice suburban houses. Rental rates range from $1,000 to over $2,000 a month.

So, what type of amenities can you expect from a market of rental homes? Well, most properties include a yard, fireplace, basement, garage, and a nice, big deck. Some houses for rent also include more aesthetic extras, such as a sun room, hardwood floors, or French doors. And, if you're lucky, you can find a rental home with the most convenient amenity of all, a laundry room complete with washer and dryer.

Bringing the dog along? Well, then get ready for some tough home hunting. Though most rental homes don't allow pets, chances are you can find at least one cat or dog friendly pad with enough legwork. They do exist, but you will need to be prepared for a little more research on the local level, through word-of-mouth and in the classifieds.

Now that you've had a good dose local knowledge, you're ready to rent like a local South Hollander. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in South Holland?
The average rent price for South Holland rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,850.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South Holland?
Some of the colleges located in the South Holland area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South Holland?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Holland from include Chicago, Evanston, Lombard, Oak Park, and Joliet.

