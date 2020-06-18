All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2012 North Orleans.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2012 North Orleans
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

2012 North Orleans

2012 North Orleans Street · (312) 725-8217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2012 North Orleans Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Features: Rooftop deck Extra storage available A/C Laundry in building Telephone connected intercom security system Amazing location close the lake, the Lincoln Park Zoo, public transit, and all the hotspots in Lincoln Park! For the quickest response please text. Being prepared can make all the difference in this fast paced market so please come prepared with government issued ID, proof of income and the necessary funds. Remember occupied apartments require 24 hour notice to show. I am here to help so text now and let me take the stress of apartment hunting off your shoulders.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 North Orleans have any available units?
2012 North Orleans doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 North Orleans have?
Some of 2012 North Orleans's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 North Orleans currently offering any rent specials?
2012 North Orleans isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 North Orleans pet-friendly?
No, 2012 North Orleans is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2012 North Orleans offer parking?
No, 2012 North Orleans does not offer parking.
Does 2012 North Orleans have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 North Orleans does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 North Orleans have a pool?
No, 2012 North Orleans does not have a pool.
Does 2012 North Orleans have accessible units?
No, 2012 North Orleans does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 North Orleans have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 North Orleans does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2012 North Orleans?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Melrose Shores
520 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
3521-29 1/2 N Broadway
3521 1/2 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard
5401 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
849-53 W Lill
849 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
925 East 46th Street
925 E 46th St
Chicago, IL 60653
McClurg Court
333 E Ontario St
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity