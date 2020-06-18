2012 North Orleans

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Features: Rooftop deck Extra storage available A/C Laundry in building Telephone connected intercom security system Amazing location close the lake, the Lincoln Park Zoo, public transit, and all the hotspots in Lincoln Park! For the quickest response please text. Being prepared can make all the difference in this fast paced market so please come prepared with government issued ID, proof of income and the necessary funds. Remember occupied apartments require 24 hour notice to show. I am here to help so text now and let me take the stress of apartment hunting off your shoulders.



Terms: One year lease