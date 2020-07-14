All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

6022 S Indiana Ave

6022 S Indiana Ave · (312) 626-6432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6022 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6022-204 · Avail. now

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6022 S Indiana Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 18-unit building in Washington Park, Chicago features 1-2 bedroom apartments with on-site laundry, phone entry intercom, and parking available. Apartments may include pre-wired phone/cable, an eat-in kitchen, and hardwood floors. Walking distance to Greenline Coffee, Washington Park, The University of Chicago, and Save-A-Lot. Commute easily via CTA Green Line at King Dr. or CTA Red Line at 63rd. There are also several CTA bus lines nearby, including 3, 29, & 59. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6022 S Indiana Ave have any available units?
6022 S Indiana Ave has a unit available for $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6022 S Indiana Ave have?
Some of 6022 S Indiana Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6022 S Indiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6022 S Indiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 S Indiana Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6022 S Indiana Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6022 S Indiana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6022 S Indiana Ave offers parking.
Does 6022 S Indiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6022 S Indiana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 S Indiana Ave have a pool?
No, 6022 S Indiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6022 S Indiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 6022 S Indiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 S Indiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6022 S Indiana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
