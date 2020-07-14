6022 S Indiana Ave

Amenities

This 18-unit building in Washington Park, Chicago features 1-2 bedroom apartments with on-site laundry, phone entry intercom, and parking available. Apartments may include pre-wired phone/cable, an eat-in kitchen, and hardwood floors. Walking distance to Greenline Coffee, Washington Park, The University of Chicago, and Save-A-Lot. Commute easily via CTA Green Line at King Dr. or CTA Red Line at 63rd. There are also several CTA bus lines nearby, including 3, 29, & 59. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!