Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge fire pit gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly clubhouse e-payments internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Lofts at Gin Alley: Where the industrial grit of the past intersects with today's stylish living. Our unique, loft-style apartment homes feature high ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed bricks and beams, ample closet space and in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a Sky Deck with grills and 360-degree views of downtown, 24/7 concierge services, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a brand new, state-of-the-art fitness center.Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!