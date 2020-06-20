All apartments in Chicago
1922 North Albany Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:25 AM

1922 North Albany Avenue

1922 North Albany Avenue · (312) 618-2947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1922 North Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful gut rehab 3 bed/2 bath duplex down in the HOT Logan Square! New kitchen with quartz countertops, Whirlpool SS appliances, and soft close cabinets. Soundproof ceilings and wired for an alarm. Hardwood floors throughout the upper level and ash wood laminate flooring on the lower level. Heated bathroom floors and Grohe fixtures. 1st floor has a large kitchen/dining/living area, and the master bedroom with a new attached full bath. In-unit W/D with a separate dog washing area. Lower level features 2 bedrooms and a spacious family room. Beautiful shared backyard with 1 garage parking spot included. Easy street parking for guests and family. Ideally located near the Bloomingdale Trail. Walk to some of Chicago's best restaurants and bars like Scofflaw, Giant, Parson's, Best Intentions and more! Small dogs OK. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 North Albany Avenue have any available units?
1922 North Albany Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 North Albany Avenue have?
Some of 1922 North Albany Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 North Albany Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1922 North Albany Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 North Albany Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 North Albany Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1922 North Albany Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1922 North Albany Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1922 North Albany Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 North Albany Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 North Albany Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1922 North Albany Avenue has a pool.
Does 1922 North Albany Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1922 North Albany Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 North Albany Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 North Albany Avenue has units with dishwashers.
