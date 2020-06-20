1922 North Albany Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful gut rehab 3 bed/2 bath duplex down in the HOT Logan Square! New kitchen with quartz countertops, Whirlpool SS appliances, and soft close cabinets. Soundproof ceilings and wired for an alarm. Hardwood floors throughout the upper level and ash wood laminate flooring on the lower level. Heated bathroom floors and Grohe fixtures. 1st floor has a large kitchen/dining/living area, and the master bedroom with a new attached full bath. In-unit W/D with a separate dog washing area. Lower level features 2 bedrooms and a spacious family room. Beautiful shared backyard with 1 garage parking spot included. Easy street parking for guests and family. Ideally located near the Bloomingdale Trail. Walk to some of Chicago's best restaurants and bars like Scofflaw, Giant, Parson's, Best Intentions and more! Small dogs OK. Available July 1st.