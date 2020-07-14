All apartments in Chicago
1358 E. 58th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

1358 E. 58th Street

1358 E 58th St · (773) 570-2612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1358 E 58th St, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1360-G · Avail. Aug 19

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1358 E. 58th Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
on-site laundry
Apartments in Hyde Park across the street from the University of Chicago campus are a rare find. 1358 E. 58th Street delivers. These Hyde Park 4 bedroom rentals include conveniences like washer/dryer, built-in bookshelves, a dining room, hardwood floors and a dishwasher.

Curved bay windows flank a Greek Revival entry that extends into large private balconies overlooking the park at our Hyde Park apartments. The soft lines of the building's maize-colored brick complement the quiet, tree-lined street and the French-inspired limestone ornamentation adds an appropriate air of distinction to this classic home, while the unobstructed southern and eastern exposures ensure bright, airy interiors.

Please contact a member of our friendly leasing staff if you would like to set up a tour of these picturesque apartments in Hyde Park Chicago- we would love to welcome you to our neighborhood!

Our team is dedicated to your building's maintenance and your resident needs. All of our Hyde Park apartments receive 24/7 emergency maintenance service, a centralized resident services center, online work order request notifications and a package pick-up center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: studio/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450; 3 bdrm: $550; 4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street Parking ;Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1358 E. 58th Street have any available units?
1358 E. 58th Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1358 E. 58th Street have?
Some of 1358 E. 58th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1358 E. 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1358 E. 58th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 E. 58th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1358 E. 58th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1358 E. 58th Street offer parking?
No, 1358 E. 58th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1358 E. 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1358 E. 58th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 E. 58th Street have a pool?
No, 1358 E. 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1358 E. 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 1358 E. 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1358 E. 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1358 E. 58th Street has units with dishwashers.
