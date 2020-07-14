1358 E. 58th Street

Lease Length: 3 - 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: studio/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450; 3 bdrm: $550; 4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street Parking ;Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.