Apartments in Hyde Park across the street from the University of Chicago campus are a rare find. 1358 E. 58th Street delivers. These Hyde Park 4 bedroom rentals include conveniences like washer/dryer, built-in bookshelves, a dining room, hardwood floors and a dishwasher.



Curved bay windows flank a Greek Revival entry that extends into large private balconies overlooking the park at our Hyde Park apartments. The soft lines of the building's maize-colored brick complement the quiet, tree-lined street and the French-inspired limestone ornamentation adds an appropriate air of distinction to this classic home, while the unobstructed southern and eastern exposures ensure bright, airy interiors.



Please contact a member of our friendly leasing staff if you would like to set up a tour of these picturesque apartments in Hyde Park Chicago- we would love to welcome you to our neighborhood!



Our team is dedicated to your building's maintenance and your resident needs. All of our Hyde Park apartments receive 24/7 emergency maintenance service, a centralized resident services center, online work order request notifications and a package pick-up center.