Chicago, IL
1753 West Winnemac Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

1753 West Winnemac Avenue

1753 West Winnemac Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1346015
Location

1753 West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Rarely available 2bed, 1 bath in desirable Ravenswood/Andersonville! In-unit W/D, central heat/AC!
Rarely available 2 bed, 1 bath condo located in the Andersonville / Ravenswood neighborhoods available May 1st! Luxury amenities include Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, 2 large bedrooms, in-unit laundry and a private balcony! Chef's kitchen features island and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and cherry cabinets. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive, the lake and parks! Excellent location near CTA and Metra, nightlife, restaurants and much more! Available May 1st. Sorry NO PETS!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 West Winnemac Avenue have any available units?
1753 West Winnemac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1753 West Winnemac Avenue have?
Some of 1753 West Winnemac Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 West Winnemac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1753 West Winnemac Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 West Winnemac Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1753 West Winnemac Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1753 West Winnemac Avenue offer parking?
No, 1753 West Winnemac Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1753 West Winnemac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 West Winnemac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 West Winnemac Avenue have a pool?
No, 1753 West Winnemac Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1753 West Winnemac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1753 West Winnemac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 West Winnemac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 West Winnemac Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
