All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1740 North Clark Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1740 North Clark Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

1740 North Clark Street

1740 North Clark Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1909545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1740 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 1109 · Avail. now

$1,814

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 487 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
doorman
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Spectacular Lakefront Studio in Lincoln Park at EUGENIE TERRACE
Located in Chicago’s upscale Lincoln Park neighborhood, Eugenie Terrace is all about the location. With awe-inspiring views of Lake Michigan and the magnificent Chicago skyline, this community creates a tranquil and luxury living experience. Right on Clark Street, across from the Lake and the Lincoln Park Zoo, Eugenie Terrace makes for one of the most sought after locations in Chicago by young professionals. Your new urban lifestyle awaits you with Chicago’s best shopping, dining and nightlife experiences all right outside your front door. Bordering the prestigious Old Town and Gold Coast neighborhoods, you can take in a show at the Steppenwolf or the world-famous Second City Comedy Club, play in a summer-time sand volleyball game at North Avenue Beach or enjoy a night out at restaurants like Benchmark, Perennial Virant, Ranalli's and Topo Gigio. Getting around the city is easy with access to all modes of transportation, like CTA buses, the Sedgwick Brown/Purple Line El stop and city taxi services. You can choose from a variety of floor plans from spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes, or two and three bedroom townhomes with upgraded amenities like wood flooring, modern carpeting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and floor-to-ceiling bay windows boasting the most spectacular views of beautiful Lake Michigan, historic Lake Shore Drive, and the magnificent Chicago skyline. Your new luxury apartment home will be sure to impress. Eugenie Terrace of Lincoln Park in Chicago, IL also offers: - A rooftop sky deck, with a resort style swimming pool, and plenty of lounge style seating - 24-hour fitness center with LifeFitness strength training equipment, free weights and a cardio studio - A resident lounge and professional business center equipped with copier, printer, fax and scanner - 24-hour doorman and full service on-site concierge - Access to Zipcar, in house wash and fold laundry service, and a Sky Club - A complimentary coffee bar where you can enjoy a cup of coffee on the way out to the office or just relaxing at home - Outdoor grilling stations with an open air seating area. Studio Apartment price ranges from $1640 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*

Amenities:
Doorman, Health Club, Laundry, Roof Deck, Business Center, Dishwasher, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 North Clark Street have any available units?
1740 North Clark Street has a unit available for $1,814 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 North Clark Street have?
Some of 1740 North Clark Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 North Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
1740 North Clark Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 North Clark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 North Clark Street is pet friendly.
Does 1740 North Clark Street offer parking?
No, 1740 North Clark Street does not offer parking.
Does 1740 North Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 North Clark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 North Clark Street have a pool?
Yes, 1740 North Clark Street has a pool.
Does 1740 North Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 1740 North Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 North Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 North Clark Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1740 North Clark Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

839 Diversey
839 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
2000 N Milwaukee Apartments
2000 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Lakeview 3200
3218 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60626
6822 N Wayne
6822 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
512 W Cornelia Ave
512 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
517 W Oakdale Ave
517 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
430 West Diversey
430 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity