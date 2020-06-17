1740 North Clark Street

Amenities

Spectacular Lakefront Studio in Lincoln Park at EUGENIE TERRACE

Located in Chicago’s upscale Lincoln Park neighborhood, Eugenie Terrace is all about the location. With awe-inspiring views of Lake Michigan and the magnificent Chicago skyline, this community creates a tranquil and luxury living experience. Right on Clark Street, across from the Lake and the Lincoln Park Zoo, Eugenie Terrace makes for one of the most sought after locations in Chicago by young professionals. Your new urban lifestyle awaits you with Chicago’s best shopping, dining and nightlife experiences all right outside your front door. Bordering the prestigious Old Town and Gold Coast neighborhoods, you can take in a show at the Steppenwolf or the world-famous Second City Comedy Club, play in a summer-time sand volleyball game at North Avenue Beach or enjoy a night out at restaurants like Benchmark, Perennial Virant, Ranalli's and Topo Gigio. Getting around the city is easy with access to all modes of transportation, like CTA buses, the Sedgwick Brown/Purple Line El stop and city taxi services. You can choose from a variety of floor plans from spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes, or two and three bedroom townhomes with upgraded amenities like wood flooring, modern carpeting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and floor-to-ceiling bay windows boasting the most spectacular views of beautiful Lake Michigan, historic Lake Shore Drive, and the magnificent Chicago skyline. Your new luxury apartment home will be sure to impress. Eugenie Terrace of Lincoln Park in Chicago, IL also offers: - A rooftop sky deck, with a resort style swimming pool, and plenty of lounge style seating - 24-hour fitness center with LifeFitness strength training equipment, free weights and a cardio studio - A resident lounge and professional business center equipped with copier, printer, fax and scanner - 24-hour doorman and full service on-site concierge - Access to Zipcar, in house wash and fold laundry service, and a Sky Club - A complimentary coffee bar where you can enjoy a cup of coffee on the way out to the office or just relaxing at home - Outdoor grilling stations with an open air seating area. Studio Apartment price ranges from $1640 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*



