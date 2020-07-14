4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.

Amenities

4651-53 N. Wolcott / 1819-29 W. Leland



This Ravenswood corner building hosts 1, 2, and 3-bedroom fully renovated apartments, ranging from 695 to 1595 sqft.



The Ravenswood Neighborhood is situated among the Lincoln Square Community, having no shortage of options for dining and shopping. A few favorite local attractions include The Old Town School of Folk Music, The Davis Theater, Lillstreet Art Center, River Valley Ranch/Farmer’s Table Restaurant & Grocery, and annual festivals such as the Taste of Ravenswood and the Ravenswood Art Walk.



From this location it is easy to get around the city via the Brown Line, with the Damen Station just a few blocks away. Nearby bus-stops include the Damen (#50) and Lawrence (#81) lines. The Metra can also be easily accessed nearby via the Ravenswood Station.



