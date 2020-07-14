All apartments in Chicago
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.

4651 North Wolcott Avenue · (773) 598-8021
Location

4651 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4653-3 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt..

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
media room
cats allowed
parking
4651-53 N. Wolcott / 1819-29 W. Leland

This Ravenswood corner building hosts 1, 2, and 3-bedroom fully renovated apartments, ranging from 695 to 1595 sqft.

Amenities include:

Central Air
Dishwashers
Ceiling Fans
Granite Countertops
Gas Ranges
Hardwood Floors
SS Appliances
In-Unit Laundry

The Ravenswood Neighborhood is situated among the Lincoln Square Community, having no shortage of options for dining and shopping. A few favorite local attractions include The Old Town School of Folk Music, The Davis Theater, Lillstreet Art Center, River Valley Ranch/Farmer’s Table Restaurant & Grocery, and annual festivals such as the Taste of Ravenswood and the Ravenswood Art Walk.

From this location it is easy to get around the city via the Brown Line, with the Damen Station just a few blocks away. Nearby bus-stops include the Damen (#50) and Lawrence (#81) lines. The Metra can also be easily accessed nearby via the Ravenswood Station.

Located at the intersection of Wol

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. have any available units?
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. offers parking.
Does 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
