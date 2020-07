Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub media room package receiving yoga accessible elevator garage parking 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance car charging coffee bar community garden conference room dog grooming area dog park doorman fire pit game room green community guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table sauna smoke-free community

Located in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood, Moment is a luxury rental building designed to LEED Silver standards. Moment has 490 apartments with floor plans for studio through 3-bedroom apartments. Moment also features nearly 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space. Designed to heighten your connection with Moment's surroundings, the asymmetrical bay windows create a signature look while drawing you through the living space toward the outward views. Atop Moment you will find the ELEVATE Rooftop Pool + Lounge with wonderful panoramic views of Streeterville and beyond, including Lake Michigan.