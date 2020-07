Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel bathtub extra storage oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park fire pit gym green community parking pool bbq/grill elevator garage 24hr maintenance bike storage community garden conference room dog grooming area internet access new construction pool table yoga

Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Welcome to State & Chestnut! Here you get to enjoy a living experience unlike anywhere else in Chicago. We offer pet-friendly studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent, each of them designed and fully-equipped with the most lavish features. And with its easy access to public transportation and highways, our prime location brings you closer to the eclectic neighborhoods of Chicago. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, co-working areas, viewing rooms and a rooftop pool!