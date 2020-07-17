1647 N North Park G

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage hot tub

Below Market Price! Awesome value! GREAT Location! - Property Id: 286621



Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath in the heart of Old Town. This quintessential Old Town building is located in a walker's paradise near restaurants and shops. Just minutes away from the Sedgwick Brown Line and Red Line! In-unit washer/dryer. Pets OK with pet fee for dogs. This amazing rental is available now and features a courtyard, dishwasher, hardwood floors, and an additional patio being built soon. 2 Parking spaces available for rent. One garage ($195/month) and one outdoor tandem spot for ($150/month) Tandem means one spot behind the other. Dogs Welcome!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286621

Property Id 286621



(RLNE5892739)