Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1647 N North Park G

1647 N North Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1647 N North Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Below Market Price! Awesome value! GREAT Location! - Property Id: 286621

Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath in the heart of Old Town. This quintessential Old Town building is located in a walker's paradise near restaurants and shops. Just minutes away from the Sedgwick Brown Line and Red Line! In-unit washer/dryer. Pets OK with pet fee for dogs. This amazing rental is available now and features a courtyard, dishwasher, hardwood floors, and an additional patio being built soon. 2 Parking spaces available for rent. One garage ($195/month) and one outdoor tandem spot for ($150/month) Tandem means one spot behind the other. Dogs Welcome!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286621
Property Id 286621

(RLNE5892739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 N North Park G have any available units?
1647 N North Park G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 N North Park G have?
Some of 1647 N North Park G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 N North Park G currently offering any rent specials?
1647 N North Park G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 N North Park G pet-friendly?
Yes, 1647 N North Park G is pet friendly.
Does 1647 N North Park G offer parking?
Yes, 1647 N North Park G offers parking.
Does 1647 N North Park G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 N North Park G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 N North Park G have a pool?
No, 1647 N North Park G does not have a pool.
Does 1647 N North Park G have accessible units?
No, 1647 N North Park G does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 N North Park G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1647 N North Park G has units with dishwashers.
