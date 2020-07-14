All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6101 S Langley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6101 S Langley Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

6101 S Langley Ave

6101 S Langley Ave · (312) 516-4236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6101 S Langley Ave, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6101 S Langley Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
6101 S Langley located in Washington Park neighborhood near 63rd and Cottage Grove! This 24 unit building is now leasing 1-3 Bedrooms apartments with Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, Quality Appliances, Phone Entry Intercom, On-site Laundry Facility, Pre-wired Phone/Cable, and Balcony. This location is easily accessible via ME Metra Electric, Cta Red and Green lines as well as 59 59th/61st, 4 Cottage Grove, 2 Hyde Park Express and 63 63rd Bus lines. Great location for University of Chicago students. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 S Langley Ave have any available units?
6101 S Langley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 S Langley Ave have?
Some of 6101 S Langley Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 S Langley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6101 S Langley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 S Langley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6101 S Langley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6101 S Langley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6101 S Langley Ave offers parking.
Does 6101 S Langley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 S Langley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 S Langley Ave have a pool?
No, 6101 S Langley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6101 S Langley Ave have accessible units?
No, 6101 S Langley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 S Langley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 S Langley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6101 S Langley Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
North Water
340 E North Water St
Chicago, IL 60611
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St
Chicago, IL 60620
7409 S Yates Blvd
7409 S Yates Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
The Western 1920
1920 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells
Chicago, IL 60654
The Patricians
401 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
The Van Buren
808 West Van Buren Street
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity