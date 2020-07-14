6101 S Langley Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

6101 S Langley located in Washington Park neighborhood near 63rd and Cottage Grove! This 24 unit building is now leasing 1-3 Bedrooms apartments with Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, Quality Appliances, Phone Entry Intercom, On-site Laundry Facility, Pre-wired Phone/Cable, and Balcony. This location is easily accessible via ME Metra Electric, Cta Red and Green lines as well as 59 59th/61st, 4 Cottage Grove, 2 Hyde Park Express and 63 63rd Bus lines. Great location for University of Chicago students. Call for a showing today!