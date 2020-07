Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage new construction accessible bbq/grill cc payments lobby smoke-free community

Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Wells Place. Our unparalleled location in Chicago's South Loop, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you a unique, sophisticated lifestyle. Homes feature bamboo flooring, elegant finishes, in-unit washer/dryer, a rooftop patio and private outdoor spaces to entertain. Stop by today for a tour.