149 W Schiller St D

149 W SCHILLER, #D - Property Id: 306972



Historic Old Town art deco building with many visual surprises!

This rare unit is among only a few art deco buildings in Old Town featuring Edgar Miller artisan details, with plenty of architectural twists and turns. The 1 bedroom + den features original stained glass, wrought iron, wood details and tile. The multi-level plan features two baths, European space, efficient kitchen with stainless steel built-in appliances and washer/dryer in unit. Steps from everything Old Town has to offer!

No Dogs Allowed



