Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:12 PM

1038 West Dakin Street

1038 West Dakin Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1700989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1038 West Dakin Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
BEAUTIFUL 3BED/2BA AVAILABLE IN LAKEVIEW W/ PARKING INCLD!
Wonderful 3Bed/2Ba greystone apartment w/ 1800sf of living space. Features huge living room with charming, vintage woodwork throughout. 3Beds, plus bonus room that can be used as a dining room or 4th bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with enough room for eating area, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large private deck off of kitchen, plus shared rooftop deck. 1 exterior parking space included in rental price. Rental price also includes water and heating, plus additional storage and coin laundry on site.
Located just steps to the Sheridan red line. Close to shops, restaurants, Wrigley and more!

Amenities:
Laundry, Storage, Private Deck, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 West Dakin Street have any available units?
1038 West Dakin Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 West Dakin Street have?
Some of 1038 West Dakin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 West Dakin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1038 West Dakin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 West Dakin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 West Dakin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1038 West Dakin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1038 West Dakin Street does offer parking.
Does 1038 West Dakin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 West Dakin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 West Dakin Street have a pool?
No, 1038 West Dakin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1038 West Dakin Street have accessible units?
No, 1038 West Dakin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 West Dakin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 West Dakin Street has units with dishwashers.
