215 West Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher furnished hardwood floors carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge game room pool pool table 24hr maintenance hot tub media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center coffee bar dog park fire pit package receiving smoke-free community

Beautifully designed apartment homes with sleek and modern finishes and top of the line appliances. Select from spacious studios and convertibles, one bedroom or one bedroom plus dens, to two or three bedroom residences. Each residence features granite countertops in the kitchens, magnificent city views, floor to ceiling windows and spacious layouts. Enjoy luxury amenities such as a resident garden terrace with pool and kitchen, 24 hour concierge and game room with billiards table. Located in the heart of Chicago's theatre and financial district our front door is just footsteps from the best shopping and dining in Chicago. Not to mention, close to public transit, the lake, work and so much more.