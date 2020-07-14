6705 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Greater Grand Crossing
Price and availability
Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come on home! Newly rehabbed 30 unit building in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood! 2-3 BR for $825-950. Commute easily via CTA Rail (Red & Green) and Bus(30, 95, 67, 5, 169, 29, 71) Lines. Pangea RE Quality & Service Guaranteed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
