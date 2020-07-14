All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
6705 S Michigan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

6705 S Michigan

6705 S Michigan Ave · (312) 561-4331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6705 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60637
Greater Grand Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6705 S Michigan.

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come on home! Newly rehabbed 30 unit building in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood! 2-3 BR for $825-950. Commute easily via CTA Rail (Red & Green) and Bus(30, 95, 67, 5, 169, 29, 71) Lines. Pangea RE Quality & Service Guaranteed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 S Michigan have any available units?
6705 S Michigan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6705 S Michigan have?
Some of 6705 S Michigan's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 S Michigan currently offering any rent specials?
6705 S Michigan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 S Michigan pet-friendly?
No, 6705 S Michigan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6705 S Michigan offer parking?
No, 6705 S Michigan does not offer parking.
Does 6705 S Michigan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6705 S Michigan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 S Michigan have a pool?
No, 6705 S Michigan does not have a pool.
Does 6705 S Michigan have accessible units?
No, 6705 S Michigan does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 S Michigan have units with dishwashers?
No, 6705 S Michigan does not have units with dishwashers.
