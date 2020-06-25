All apartments in Sandy Springs
6758 Brandon Mill Road
6758 Brandon Mill Road

6758 Brandon Mill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6758 Brandon Mill Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Conv. to 400, Atlanta, Roswell, Marietta, I285, shop., schools, churches, drs., river, & parks. Pretty renov. 4-sid. brick ranch-4BRS & 3BAS! Beautiful spac. kitchen with an island, stainless st. appliances- refrigerator, pantry, & huge breakfast rm. Two masonry fireplaces- family rm., & in the base. Sep. din.rm., living rm., & sunrm./screen porch! Quality oak wood flrs. throughout main. 3 large BRS & 2 full updated baths- main. Great closet space. Full fin. daylight terrace level-huge B.R. & full BA. Brick courtyd.-front yd. Prof. landscap..Rented

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6758 Brandon Mill Road have any available units?
6758 Brandon Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6758 Brandon Mill Road have?
Some of 6758 Brandon Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6758 Brandon Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6758 Brandon Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6758 Brandon Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 6758 Brandon Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6758 Brandon Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 6758 Brandon Mill Road offers parking.
Does 6758 Brandon Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6758 Brandon Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6758 Brandon Mill Road have a pool?
No, 6758 Brandon Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6758 Brandon Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 6758 Brandon Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6758 Brandon Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6758 Brandon Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6758 Brandon Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6758 Brandon Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
