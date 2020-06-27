Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 630 Brantley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
630 Brantley Road
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
630 Brantley Road
630 Brantley Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
630 Brantley Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated Sandy Springs townhome w/ tall flat ceilings*open/bright floor plan*cul-de-sac location*granite counter tops*stainless steel appliances*electric stove*raised panel cabinetry*hardwood floors*newer paint*upgraded lighting/fixtures*built in shelving*crown molding*chair rail*private stone patio*thermal pane windows*coat closet*neutral carpet*master suite w/ walk in/double vanity*large guest w/ walk in*wired for security*roommate floor plan(great location*close to Perimeter/Dunwoody/Sandy Springs/Chattahoochee/400/Buckhead access/Roswell/Suntrust Park
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 630 Brantley Road have any available units?
630 Brantley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 630 Brantley Road have?
Some of 630 Brantley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 630 Brantley Road currently offering any rent specials?
630 Brantley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Brantley Road pet-friendly?
No, 630 Brantley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 630 Brantley Road offer parking?
No, 630 Brantley Road does not offer parking.
Does 630 Brantley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Brantley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Brantley Road have a pool?
No, 630 Brantley Road does not have a pool.
Does 630 Brantley Road have accessible units?
No, 630 Brantley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Brantley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Brantley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Brantley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Brantley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Similar Pages
Sandy Springs 1 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with Parking
Sandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highpoint
Perimeter Center
North Springs Apartments
Dunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs Itp
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College