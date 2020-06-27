All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

630 Brantley Road

630 Brantley Road · No Longer Available
Location

630 Brantley Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated Sandy Springs townhome w/ tall flat ceilings*open/bright floor plan*cul-de-sac location*granite counter tops*stainless steel appliances*electric stove*raised panel cabinetry*hardwood floors*newer paint*upgraded lighting/fixtures*built in shelving*crown molding*chair rail*private stone patio*thermal pane windows*coat closet*neutral carpet*master suite w/ walk in/double vanity*large guest w/ walk in*wired for security*roommate floor plan(great location*close to Perimeter/Dunwoody/Sandy Springs/Chattahoochee/400/Buckhead access/Roswell/Suntrust Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Brantley Road have any available units?
630 Brantley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 630 Brantley Road have?
Some of 630 Brantley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Brantley Road currently offering any rent specials?
630 Brantley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Brantley Road pet-friendly?
No, 630 Brantley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 630 Brantley Road offer parking?
No, 630 Brantley Road does not offer parking.
Does 630 Brantley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Brantley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Brantley Road have a pool?
No, 630 Brantley Road does not have a pool.
Does 630 Brantley Road have accessible units?
No, 630 Brantley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Brantley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Brantley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Brantley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Brantley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
