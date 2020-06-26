All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 484 Tara Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
484 Tara Trail
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

484 Tara Trail

484 Tara Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Sandy Springs ITP
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

484 Tara Trl, Sandy Springs, GA 30327
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
Coveted Chastain Park Lease, Private Tara Trail retreat. First time on Rental market. This one is special, Beautiful Oak hardwoods through out, keeping room kitchen, Butlers Pantry, private office, Living room, Dining, family room & all bedrooms up. Master bedroom, vaulted ceiling, his/hers walk in closets, double sink, spa tub & frameless glass shower. Terrace level has billiard space/ 5th bedroom & full bath. Large two car garage & workshop, additional covered parking space. Owner managed, Home warranty included, Landlord covers seasonal lawn care. Amazing location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Tara Trail have any available units?
484 Tara Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 484 Tara Trail have?
Some of 484 Tara Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 Tara Trail currently offering any rent specials?
484 Tara Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Tara Trail pet-friendly?
No, 484 Tara Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 484 Tara Trail offer parking?
Yes, 484 Tara Trail offers parking.
Does 484 Tara Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 Tara Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Tara Trail have a pool?
No, 484 Tara Trail does not have a pool.
Does 484 Tara Trail have accessible units?
No, 484 Tara Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Tara Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 484 Tara Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 484 Tara Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 484 Tara Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College