4535 Crestwicke Pointe

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace courtyard microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

An Oasis of Peace in this Sandy Springs/Brookhaven traditional home. From the Grand Foyer entry with a view straight to back of house overlooking back Intimate Courtyard. A kitchen for Social Events with a Huge Island, Chef Grade Appliances and a King Size Master Bedroom with Dual Closets and an adjacent Delightful Study/Living room greets you everyday, All on the Main Level. A Formal Great room with 20+ foot ceiling with Fireplace plus a Laundry complete the main level. Upstairs boast 3 Large Bedrooms with 2 Baths. Finally, the basement is waiting for imagination!