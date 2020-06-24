All apartments in Sandy Springs
213 Granville Court
213 Granville Court

213 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Location

213 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
Awesome location - easy access to 400, 285, Concourse, Perimeter Mall area. Gated, secure community offering underground parking w/2 assigned spaces, pool, fitness center & clubhouse. Open floor plan: living rm w/fireplace, updated kitchen w/granite counters, breakfast bar & view to living area & dining rm. Totally renovated master bath featuring new tile, glass shower enclosure, new vanity. Hardwood/new laminate throughout Spacious bedrooms w/walk in closets. Ground level w/oversized partially covered patio viewing beautiful courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Granville Court have any available units?
213 Granville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 213 Granville Court have?
Some of 213 Granville Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Granville Court currently offering any rent specials?
213 Granville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Granville Court pet-friendly?
No, 213 Granville Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 213 Granville Court offer parking?
Yes, 213 Granville Court offers parking.
Does 213 Granville Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Granville Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Granville Court have a pool?
Yes, 213 Granville Court has a pool.
Does 213 Granville Court have accessible units?
No, 213 Granville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Granville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Granville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Granville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Granville Court does not have units with air conditioning.
