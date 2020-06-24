213 Granville Court

Amenities
Awesome location - easy access to 400, 285, Concourse, Perimeter Mall area. Gated, secure community offering underground parking w/2 assigned spaces, pool, fitness center & clubhouse. Open floor plan: living rm w/fireplace, updated kitchen w/granite counters, breakfast bar & view to living area & dining rm. Totally renovated master bath featuring new tile, glass shower enclosure, new vanity. Hardwood/new laminate throughout Spacious bedrooms w/walk in closets. Ground level w/oversized partially covered patio viewing beautiful courtyard.