1144 Evergreen Drive

Location

1144 Evergreen Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lucy's Garden Manor is Atlanta's only large rental inside a world class five acre Botanical garden. The house, really two attached houses, offers lots of space fully integrated into the surrounding forest and garden. Numerous nooks and expansive windows offer tremendous views of the over two thousand species of flowering plants, birds and wildlife on the property. The house is pet friendly and features over a mile of private hiking trails and a deepwater pool. You feel as though you are truly leaving Atlanta when you come home to this magical place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 Evergreen Drive have any available units?
1144 Evergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1144 Evergreen Drive have?
Some of 1144 Evergreen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 Evergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1144 Evergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 Evergreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1144 Evergreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1144 Evergreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1144 Evergreen Drive offers parking.
Does 1144 Evergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1144 Evergreen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 Evergreen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1144 Evergreen Drive has a pool.
Does 1144 Evergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1144 Evergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 Evergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1144 Evergreen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1144 Evergreen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1144 Evergreen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
