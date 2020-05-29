109 Spruell Springs Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30342 Sandy Springs ITP
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Adorable California-style bungalow in the heart of lower Sandy Springs. Walk to shopping, schools, and worship. Friendly neighborhood. Perfect 2/2 for roommates or small family. Garage and carport plus driveway parking. Good schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Spruell Springs Road have any available units?
109 Spruell Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 109 Spruell Springs Road have?
Some of 109 Spruell Springs Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Spruell Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
109 Spruell Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.