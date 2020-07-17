Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H
1600 Oakpoint Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1600 Oakpoint Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA 30008
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One Bedroom and one Bath, 800 Sq. Foot Apartment. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Cul-de-Sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H have any available units?
1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
Is 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H offer parking?
No, 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H have a pool?
No, 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H have accessible units?
No, 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30066
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152
Similar Pages
Marietta 1 Bedrooms
Marietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with Pools
Marietta Dog Friendly Apartments
Marietta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Douglasville, GA
McDonough, GA
Tucker, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Powers Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Life University
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College