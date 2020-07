Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar community garden game room internet access lobby shuffle board

When you think of what home means to you, it’s always more than just an apartment. Home means that there’s community, a sense of familiarity and warmth.



At The Barrett in Marietta, GA, we aim to create that very experience. Consider this your invitation to live your very best version of home. Enjoy the luxuries found in every 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment at The Barrett, and look forward to the modern and playful spaces throughout our community.