Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4159 N Stratford Road
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4159 N Stratford Road
4159 North Stratford Road Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
4159 North Stratford Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4159 N Stratford Road have any available units?
4159 N Stratford Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4159 N Stratford Road have?
Some of 4159 N Stratford Road's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 4159 N Stratford Road currently offering any rent specials?
4159 N Stratford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4159 N Stratford Road pet-friendly?
No, 4159 N Stratford Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 4159 N Stratford Road offer parking?
Yes, 4159 N Stratford Road offers parking.
Does 4159 N Stratford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4159 N Stratford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4159 N Stratford Road have a pool?
No, 4159 N Stratford Road does not have a pool.
Does 4159 N Stratford Road have accessible units?
No, 4159 N Stratford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4159 N Stratford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4159 N Stratford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
