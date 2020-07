Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym pool hot tub cats allowed garage parking bbq/grill bike storage fire pit game room key fob access online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!br/> Live the life at Ayla - the ultimate Krog destination. Our Inman Park apartments are loaded with the best you could dream of from the lush interior amenities to having one of the best locations in Atlanta. Not only do we have direct access to the Beltline, but we are located straight across from Krog Street Market and the Studioplex Alley, which includes restaurants like Gauc y Margy's and Hawkers Street Fare. Come explore our luxurious community and live in a place where Ayla is - At Your Service!