All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1462 North Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1462 North Avenue NE
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

1462 North Avenue NE

1462 North Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1462 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BEST location in all of Candler Park. Chef's kitchen with granite and stainless finishes, and an adjoining breakfast room area, opens to a great room area with combined living and dining rooms that open onto a deck for grilling and outside dining. Upstairs are the Master Suite plus 2 bedrooms w Jack&Jill bath. Ground level: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, office, loads of storage & 2-car garage access. Mary Lin Elem, Inman Middle and Grady High are all accessible by foot (Mary LIn is 50 yards away) or bike by the PATH and Atlanta Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 North Avenue NE have any available units?
1462 North Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1462 North Avenue NE have?
Some of 1462 North Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 North Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1462 North Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 North Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1462 North Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1462 North Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1462 North Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1462 North Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 North Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 North Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1462 North Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1462 North Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1462 North Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 North Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1462 North Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus