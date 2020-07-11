102 Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA with move-in specials
Oh, Atlanta - I hear you calling. I'm coming back to you one fine day. No need to worry, there ain't no hurry 'cause I'm on my way back to Georgia." (Allison Krauss - "Oh Atlanta")
It happens all the time. You're at a cocktail party. Granny Smith appletini in one hand, Crab Louie with hydroponic chive in mini puff pastry in the other. While musing about summers in the Hamptons, the tennis cad injects a social trump card with a devilish aphorism extolling the virtues of winter sailing in Catalina. And just like that, it's on. The East Coast - West Coast rivalry. A virulent, zealous, hopeless fight. That's why people like Atlanta. New York has the potency of Wall Street, L.A. has the glitterati of Hollywood. That's why people like Atlanta. Let Wall Street have its base of operations for entitled billionaires - I'm just a good ol’ hard working Josephine after all. Let Hollywood be the nerve center of flashbulbs and red carpets - I don't need daily affirmation to feel like a star. That's why I like Atlanta... headquarters to Coca Cola, Home Depot, and Cartoon Network... now that's what speaks to me!
Having trouble with Craigslist Atlanta? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Atlanta apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Atlanta apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.