Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Atlanta, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Atlanta apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
33 Units Available
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$964
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,196
1038 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with a large saltwater pool, fire pit, racquetball and shuffleboard courts. Both Glen Emerald Park and East Atlanta Village are right at your doorstep. Recently renovated with upscale interior features.
1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
50 Units Available
Wildwood
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,196
1402 sqft
Pointe at Collier Hills in Atlanta is located just off Interstate 75, making it convenient for commuting. The units are designed in classic Atlanta colonial style with modern updates to suit your lifestyle.
1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
North Buckhead
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1261 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community has a fitness center, playground, pool and garage parking for tenants to enjoy. Prime North Buckhead location.
1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
42 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,420
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1492 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
35 Units Available
Midtown
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,574
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1117 sqft
Located in the heart of Atlanta's most desirable places to call home, Vireo offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments homes.
1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
49 Units Available
Midtown
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$849
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
794 sqft
This newly renovated, high-rise community is only moments from Interstate 75/85, the Fox Theatre and countless shopping and dining options. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, media room and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets.
1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
20 Units Available
Blandtown
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,219
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1201 sqft
Located in the center of West Midtown. Award-winning apartment community boasting on-site shops and restaurants. Residents' amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, clubroom with pool table and courtyards with BBQ grills.
1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
32 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1471 sqft
Tuscany at Lindbergh Apartments offer high-end updates like crown molding, farmhouse wood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and modern countertops. Conveniently located near access to MARTA trains.
1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
53 Units Available
Midtown
Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1279 sqft
Modern 1- to 2-bedroom apartments near Piedmont Park and Ponce City Market. Also close to MARTA Station and I-85. Each apartment includes a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Martin Manor
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Lavista Park
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living has never looked so good! Stylish interiors feature available tile backsplashes and unique hardwood flooring. Enjoy stress-free living at the pool or tennis court and convenient access to MARTA and Emory Shuttle.
1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
78 Units Available
Perimeter Center
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,384
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1145 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
42 Units Available
North Buckhead
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,121
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1181 sqft
Community amenities include stunning resident lounge, onsite wellness studio, and pool with cabanas. Units feature kitchens with granite, steel, and elegant design. Located with easy access to GA 400 and major interstates.
1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
83 Units Available
Lenox
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
19 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,467
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
32 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1243 sqft
Yards from Highway 141 and close to Osborne Rd. Apartments have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Attractive community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a putting green.
1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
34 Units Available
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1187 sqft
Luxury community minutes from the Galleria and Cumberland area. On-site fire pit, yoga, pool, and a gym. New construction community. Smoke-free. Modern interiors with luxury cabinetry and flooring.
1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
Highpoint
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Distinctive apartment homes with oil-rubbed bronze hardware, 10-foot ceilings and garden showers/tubs. Ample onsite amenities, including an elegant clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and a breakfast/coffee bar. Near Chastain Park Ampitheatre. Close to I-285.
1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
11 Units Available
Dresden East
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1284 sqft
JUMP INTO SUMMER SAVINGS! $1000 off first month's rent on select units! Contact the leasing office for details.
1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,595
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1319 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
116 Units Available
North Buckhead
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,160
2310 sqft
Prime location in the Buckhead neighborhood, units have stunning views, wood floors, large windows and lots of light. Complex has an elevated Sky Lounge, exclusive resident programs and is pet-friendly.
1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Highpoint
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1310 sqft
The Nevadan Apartment homes in Atlanta, GA, offer convenience and updated interiors, along with shaded gardens and a pool. Units are pet-friendly and accept large dogs.
1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Home Park
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,415
1386 sqft
Located in the West Midtown area. The residence features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Midtown
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,465
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1341 sqft
A gated community located close to Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Homes feature granite countertops and newly revamped bathrooms. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center and a swimming pool.
City Guide for Atlanta, GA

Oh, Atlanta - I hear you calling. I'm coming back to you one fine day. No need to worry, there ain't no hurry 'cause I'm on my way back to Georgia." (Allison Krauss - "Oh Atlanta")

It happens all the time. You're at a cocktail party. Granny Smith appletini in one hand, Crab Louie with hydroponic chive in mini puff pastry in the other. While musing about summers in the Hamptons, the tennis cad injects a social trump card with a devilish aphorism extolling the virtues of winter sailing in Catalina. And just like that, it's on. The East Coast - West Coast rivalry. A virulent, zealous, hopeless fight. That's why people like Atlanta. New York has the potency of Wall Street, L.A. has the glitterati of Hollywood. That's why people like Atlanta. Let Wall Street have its base of operations for entitled billionaires - I'm just a good ol’ hard working Josephine after all. Let Hollywood be the nerve center of flashbulbs and red carpets - I don't need daily affirmation to feel like a star. That's why I like Atlanta... headquarters to Coca Cola, Home Depot, and Cartoon Network... now that's what speaks to me!

Having trouble with Craigslist Atlanta? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Atlanta, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Atlanta apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Atlanta apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

