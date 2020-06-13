/
/
gibsonton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM
171 Apartments for rent in Gibsonton, FL📍
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
13006 Bridleford Dr
13006 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1808 sqft
Spacious 4/2 pool home in Kings Lake!! Formal dining room with separate living room, eat in kitchen and split bedrooms make this the perfect home for entertaining. Walk out the back sliders and enjoy the peaceful pool inside the screened lanai.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
6349 Magnolia Trails Lane
6349 Magnolia Trails Lane, Gibsonton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2709 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 32
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
12945 Bridleford Drive
12945 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1874 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13011 Kings Crossing Drive
13011 Kings Crossing Drive, Gibsonton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Gated Townhome Community - Please call Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information.Perfect location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants and more! Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath in gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Gibsonton
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
$
24 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1870 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
South Pointe of Tampa
1 Unit Available
13252 Early Run Lane
13252 Early Run Lane, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1936 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
12602 Lemon Pepper Drive
12602 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1817 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6714 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE
6714 Holly Heath Drive, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1181 sqft
LOVELY TOWNHOME WITH 2 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH AND 1 CAR GARAGE WITH A BEAUTIFUL POND VIEW LOCATED AT OAK CREEK SUBDIVISION! TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR AND CARPET IN 2ND LEVEL. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATHROOMS.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE
10312 Boggy Moss Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2534 sqft
This two-story single-family home has plenty of room. The downstairs features an open floor plan, and the kitchen has a center island and overlooks a large dining room and family room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12710 Hampton Hill Dr
12710 Hampton Hill Drive, Riverview, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,849
2215 sqft
Enjoy this never before lived in newly built home. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,215 square feet.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covington Park
1 Unit Available
6807 Exeter Park Pl
6807 Exeter Park Place, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Apollo Beach, FL Owner Financing NO BANKS NEEDED - Property Id: 190146 Owner Financing NO BANK REQUIREMENTS Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $184,900 Ranch style home that offers 3 bedroom 2 full baths in Covington Park.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10231 STRAWBERRY TETRA DRIVE
10231 Strawberry Tetra Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1918 sqft
4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home with a water/conservation view. This Lennar HARTFORD Model is set up for easy living with a split floor plan for the bedrooms. An open concept for the main living areas.
1 of 79
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT
8927 Walnut Gable Court, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Lease Option- NOT a standard rental. Rent to own. You don’t want to miss out on this charming condo in an adorable community.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE
10332 Boggy Moss Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2612 sqft
This move-in ready two-story 2584 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths with a loft home is available now! The Providence floor plan features a downstairs flex space for a den/office and a wide-open floor plan perfect for entertaining.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Pointe of Tampa
1 Unit Available
13240 EARLY RUN LANE
13240 Early Run Lane, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1239 sqft
This cute move-in ready home includes upgraded granite countertops in the kitchen and plush carpet throughout. The master bedroom sits just off the entry with its own full bath.
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
12612 Lemon Pepper Dr
12612 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2584 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,584 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7027 TOWNE LAKE ROAD
7027 Towne Lake Road, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Like brand new 3BD/2.5BA/1CG Townhome. Clean and beautiful. Energy efficient. Spacious island kitchen has stainless appliances, 42" wood cabinets and stone counters. All tile downstairs, carpet up.
1 of 21
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE
10013 Crested Fringe Drive, Riverview, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,975
2889 sqft
Lennar's Raleigh model home is a home that’ll certainly leave your family in awe. This 2,896 square foot, five bedroom home is ideal for those in search of plenty of living space.
1 of 48
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7437 SURREY WOOD LANE
7437 Surrey Wood Lane, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1581 sqft
Experience the Florida lifestyle with maintenance free living in this spacious 3 bed 2 bath villa. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! This home is located in Surrey Park section of Covington Park, a natural gas served community.
1 of 18
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
Lake St. Charles
1 Unit Available
7129 COLONY POINTE DRIVE
7129 Colony Pointe Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1802 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath with possible 4th bedroom or can be used as oversized office/den, family room with fireplace, formal dining, breakfast bar, separate eat in kitchen. Inside utility, split bedroom plan. Soaring ceilings, open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Gibsonton
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Gibsonton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,570.
Some of the colleges located in the Gibsonton area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gibsonton from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FL