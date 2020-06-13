142 Apartments for rent in Largo, FL

Bird Watcher’s Delight!

South of Ridgecrest, Walsingham meanders in and out of the city limits along Walsingham Road. It’s a vast area that stretches from Lake Seminole all the way to the beach, so freshwater and saltwater lovers will be equally overjoyed! There’s also plenty of nightlife with a cluster of bars, pizzerias, diners, and lounges along Ulmerton Road towards the waterfront. On the west end of Walsingham, you’ll find mostly older and retired professionals living in nice rental houses, some of which come with waterfront and beach views. The east end of Walsingham gets to enjoy the fresh waters of the Walsingham Reservoir and Lake Seminole, along with their enormous parks and some ridiculously amazing fishing and bird watching, which you might be into if you’re over 65 or maybe have an affinity for Double Crested Cormorants. Housing on the east end is more affordable, with plenty of apartments and rental homes, as well as a couple of those sexy mobile home parks. Anona is another great neighborhood nearby with approximately the same amenities.