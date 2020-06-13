142 Apartments for rent in Largo, FL

Apartment List
1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$831
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
$
25 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mill Pond
3 Units Available
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$902
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
5 Units Available
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$984
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Finding apartment home living in Largo, Florida has never been easier! Forest Creek is conveniently located at 13500 Rodgers Ave, near major thoroughfares like Interstate 275 and US Highway 19.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3290 Hillsdale Ave
3290 Hillsdale Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
*COMING SOON* Updated 3/2 in Largo!!! Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms Pets allowed (non aggressive breeds) Call today for more

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1837 Ezelle Ave
1837 Ezelle Avenue, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1075 sqft
Great location with Privacy Remodeled and Updated - Property Id: 300215 Great location with privacy nice fenced yard. Updated with granite. Cathedral ceilings, fireplace , huge front yard. 2 bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Close to beaches and shopping.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13660 Forest Lake Dr
13660 Forest Lake Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1133 sqft
13660 Forest Lake Dr Available 07/01/20 Forest Lakes at Largo Fantasitc Townhome in Forest Lakes at Largo 2br/1.5 bath - community pool - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Nice, Quiet Townhome Community in Forest Lake at Largo.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1025 Lake Palms Dr
1025 Lake Palm Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
924 sqft
Great Duplex in Whitegates Sub, 2br/1ba fenced in Largo! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Fantastic 2br/1ba duplex in Whitegates Sub. - Available now, annual/unfurnished rental. One small dog ok, sorry, no cat.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
233 Gatewood Dr
233 Gatewood Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Great Newly Updated 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1817 Laurence Ct
1817 Laurence Court, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2286 sqft
Gorgeous home in Rosetree Oaks with 3br/2.5ba/3 car garage! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Executive style home in Clearwater! Sorry, no pets. Annual/Unfurnished rental.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6980 Ulmerton R
6980 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1845 sqft
Great for 2 or 3 people Furnished - 800 Sq Ft 1 Month Minimum Next to Aventura & Sunny Isles Beach ( 5 minutes from the beach & Aventura Mall ) 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath Plenty of Parking Laundry room Available with Coins Great Management Well

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3595 Gardenia Pl
3595 Gardinia Place, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
950 sqft
FLORAL GARDENS community is located in a great residential area, near Belcher Rd and East Bay Dr area, just a few blocks away from the bus line and shopping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Roosevelt Groves
1 Unit Available
603 6th Street NE #A
603 6th Street Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UTILITIES INCLUDED: ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER AND TRASH! 1BD / 1BA Apartment in Largo, FL! Completely tiled throughout the main living areas with carpet in bedroom.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Twin Palms
1 Unit Available
14300 66th Street North
14300 66th Street North, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
760 sqft
New 2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home in a lovely 55+ community. Located in beautiful clearwater with shopping, beaches, hospitals and more close by. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
12760 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD
12760 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1012 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo in building 5 at New Atlantis Club. Master bedroom has walk in closet and there is an additional storage room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
East Bay
1 Unit Available
960 STARKEY ROAD
960 Starkey Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
CLICK & SEE NEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR. High quality executive home in fabulous direct lakefront location. FURNISHED move-in ready - tropical décor & coastal furnished.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2440 Wilson Ave
2440 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Largo Duplex- - This beautifully remodeled 1689 sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with an attached 1 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seminole Palms
1 Unit Available
14109 Christie Dr
14109 Christie Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1700 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 BR townhouse 1700 sq.ft. - Property Id: 266497 3+2.5BA LateModel Townhouse with FREE:Internet,Cable,Pool Available NOW. !!!!! Fast HOA approval **** Guaranteed decision in 1-2 days !!!!!! PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Liv at Jasper
55 Jasper St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Find your new home at 55 Jasper in Largo, FL. The 55 Jasper St. E location in the 33770 neighborhood of Largo is perfectly situated for work or play. Apartments here give you a variety of featured amenities.

Median Rent in Largo

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Largo is $1,017, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,266.
Studio
$891
1 Bed
$1,017
2 Beds
$1,266
3+ Beds
$1,675
City GuideLargo
Having trouble with Craigslist Largo? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Livin’ large in Largo, Florida

Welcome to Largo – your typical, obnoxiously sunny, suburban Florida community. This pleasant seaside town of 75,000 in the greater Tampa area isn't big on flashy pizzazz and hopping nightlife, mostly because people here are so much cooler than that. Largo is all about relaxing, playing golf, fishing, sailing or throwing back some fine Irish brews after a long day at work (and by ‘work’, we mean going to the beach). Setting up shop here will require more than a swimsuit and a dream, though, so sit back, top off your beer, and enjoy this guide to tracking down the perfect beach house, shack or mansion in Largo, Florida.

Luck o’ the Irish?

Downtown sits on Largo's northern border like a crown atop the city. It‘s full of an astounding number of Irish pubs – how much Guinness can one community consume, I ask you – sports bars, country clubs, and laid back lounges. Eagle Lake Park is located here and features a hiking trail winding around freshwater lakes and ponds, a dog park, a playground, and plenty of trees, birds, and other friends of nature concerned mostly with frolicking. The west end of downtown is mostly mobile homes and tiny houses, and the east end of downtown has more upscale apartment complexes and nicer rental homes.

Dance your face off in Ulmerton

The expansive area southeast of downtown is known as Ulmerton. This neighborhood is full of meandering creeks, spring fed lakes and ponds, as well as plenty of other things to distract you from work. There are movie theaters, ethnic eats, bakeries, pizza places, bowling alleys, an eclectic array of cafes, a gratuitous number of sports bars, and yet more Irish pubs. The Watering Trough, one of Largo’s few nightclubs, is located here for all your glow stick dance party needs, as well as numerous dance studios for everything from the fitness to ballroom varieties.

Oddly lacking a Baskin Robbins…

The Baskin neighborhood is directly southwest of downtown, sharing its northern border and all of its attractions with the downtown neighborhood. Business of the quaint and quirky kind is run here, with popular places like Lanore's Nifty 50's Cafe serving a population of mobile home dwellers who enjoy riding their beach cruisers around the neighborhood. Golfers can rejoice in the many golf clubs in the area (it is Florida, after all).

Not your average mobile home park

Farther southwest, the neighborhood of Ridgecrest has a high number of smaller rental houses and apartments, as well as mobile home parks. Before you get all judgmental, however, it must be said that Largo has a number of extremely nice, suburban-feeling mobile home parks. These are great, affordable options for people who don't want to share walls in apartments, and don't want to pay thousands of dollars a month for a house. And, did I mention that these mobile home parks are extremely nice? Maybe not so great during hurricane season, though. Ridgecrest Park is also located here, which features a beautiful lake and lots of outdoor flora and fauna, so you’ll have that going for you, at least.

Bird Watcher’s Delight!

South of Ridgecrest, Walsingham meanders in and out of the city limits along Walsingham Road. It’s a vast area that stretches from Lake Seminole all the way to the beach, so freshwater and saltwater lovers will be equally overjoyed! There’s also plenty of nightlife with a cluster of bars, pizzerias, diners, and lounges along Ulmerton Road towards the waterfront. On the west end of Walsingham, you’ll find mostly older and retired professionals living in nice rental houses, some of which come with waterfront and beach views. The east end of Walsingham gets to enjoy the fresh waters of the Walsingham Reservoir and Lake Seminole, along with their enormous parks and some ridiculously amazing fishing and bird watching, which you might be into if you’re over 65 or maybe have an affinity for Double Crested Cormorants. Housing on the east end is more affordable, with plenty of apartments and rental homes, as well as a couple of those sexy mobile home parks. Anona is another great neighborhood nearby with approximately the same amenities.

Shrimp Cocktail Hour

Located right by the water, this neighborhood of row homes, mobile homes, and waterfront mansions creates a very unique mix of people. Everyone here enjoys the peaceful, and walkable area on the west end of town. There are a few great eateries, especially for seafood lovers, and you can walk to the beach from just about anywhere in the neighborhood.

Love your Earth. Or else.

Frustratingly, public transportation is highly inconvenient in Largo as it is served primarily by regional buses with routes that are few and far-between. If riding the bus is a necessity, research homes that are located along convenient routes of HART (Hillsborough Area Regional Transit) or Manatee County Transit. Aside from driving your own vehicle, two other highly popular options are carpooling and bicycling, which hate the Earth less than driving. Don’t be an Earth-hater.

Humidity makes my hair frizz.

Beach weather is hot and humid most of the year, with a few cold and humid months. This humidity makes the hot days hotter and the cold days colder, and keeping your home the right temperature is going to be a huge drain on the electricity. Expect to pay around $200 a month for small and medium-sized homes, and upwards of $300 a month for larger homes. Also consider just living with your frizzy hair.

Early Bird dinners abound.

Due to the wonderful beaches, numerous golf courses, and easy going nature of Largo, many retirees choose to live here, mainly along the west end of town where homes are just a short walk away from the beach. So, if you are looking to retire here, be sure to check out the stunning nautical houses along the waterfront, as well as the peaceful retirement communities of mobile homes, condos, and villas just a minute from the beach.

When Not to Move to Largo

All in all, Largo is a great spot for numerous purposes. It is not a great spot for making a name for yourself and your garage rock band, it’s bad for aspiring performance artists, and it’s downright abysmal for those with water phobias. Otherwise, though, Largo’s got you covered on nightlife, scenery, relaxation and plenty of humble abodes. So get out there and find your new beach paradise! Good luck, and happy sailing!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Largo?
In Largo, the median rent is $891 for a studio, $1,017 for a 1-bedroom, $1,266 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,675 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Largo, check out our monthly Largo Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Largo?
Some of the colleges located in the Largo area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Largo?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Largo from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

