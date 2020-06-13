Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

114 Apartments for rent in Riverview, FL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
21 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
136 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,022
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
35 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
$
24 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
South Pointe of Tampa
1 Unit Available
13252 Early Run Lane
13252 Early Run Lane, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1936 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
12602 Lemon Pepper Drive
12602 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1817 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
9708 Wydella Street
9708 Wydella Street, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2212 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE
10723 Keys Gate Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1408 sqft
Spectacular Townhouse, remodeled 3/2 nice community fresh paint, with beautiful laminate floors , a half bath , spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space you have to see, immediately will fell in love with that unit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13347 PALMERA VISTA DRIVE
13347 Palmera Vista Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2046 sqft
Don’t miss out on this charming home with a two-car garage and an enclosed patio area! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10424 RED CARPET CT
10424 Red Carpet Court, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1673 sqft
If you're looking for a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a garage, this is the perfect home for you.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE
10312 Boggy Moss Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2534 sqft
This two-story single-family home has plenty of room. The downstairs features an open floor plan, and the kitchen has a center island and overlooks a large dining room and family room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8602 TIDAL BREEZE DRIVE
8602 Tidal Breeze Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1965 sqft
Beautiful home for rent 3 bedrooms 2 bath plus den. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures. 2 car garage. $1750.00 a month. First month, last month, and security deposit $1750.00 due at signing. 1 yr min lease.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10318 Virginia Pine Ct
10318 Virginia Pine Ct, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1461 sqft
10318 Virginia Pine Ct Available 08/01/20 Brand New - The Preserve at Pine Grove!! - The Preserve at Pine Grove is a luxury community of 3 & 4 bedroom single family rental homes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive
12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1255 sqft
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM, 2 AND 1/2 BATH TOWNHOME IN PANTHER TRACE! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Adorable 2 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms.

Median Rent in Riverview

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Riverview is $1,062, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,322.
Studio
$930
1 Bed
$1,062
2 Beds
$1,322
3+ Beds
$1,748
City GuideRiverview
Golf, Busch Gardens, picture-perfect locales - sound enticing? Look no further than Riverview, Florida.

As per the 2010 census, 71,050 people reside in 27,513 households in the 24.4 sq. km area of Riverview, a southern suburb of Tampa. With many educational institutions in the vicinity, an air quality index of 81.8%, a vibrant community life with plenty of movie theaters, bars, and libraries, a staggering 2011 golf courses, and the fabled tropical climate, Riverview beats the combined average of all the top 100 best places to live. Where else can you watch both sunset and sunrise over the water and go on cruises without having to buy airline tickets for the family to get to the ship?

Getting an Apartment

Breathe easy: getting an apartment at Riverview may not be a difficult task. The overall vacancy rates are 11% and in some neighborhoods, vacancy rates touch 25%, meaning one in four homes may be for rent. You have to thank the economic downturn for this. Many of the houses brought during the property boom are under foreclosure, lapped up by investors at rock-bottom prices, and are now available for rent. People with wanderlust would be perfectly at home here. A good chunk of the real estate stock is actually mobile homes and condos.

What to Do in Riverside?

Just because it is a buyer’s market, a cavalier attitude towards renting your home may spell trouble. The average vacancy rates may be high, but competition can be just as fierce as in bigger cities when it comes to that desired neighborhood or the condo of your choice. Approach the apartment hunt systematically and professionally. Go all-out to impress the landlord and convince her of your credibility. But unless you are aiming for the crown jewel, it pays to look around and zero in on a house after considering several options.

Neighborhoods

Port Sutton – East Tampa: If you have to commute to Tampa, or have a calling for the sea, then the Port Sutton – East Tampa suburban waterfront neighborhood is for you. Average rentals here are modest, and considerably less than most of Florida’s other neighborhoods. This is driven mainly by the high vacancy rates that hover around 30%.

Progress Village: If you seek a slightly upmarket alternative to Port Sutton – East Tampa, head to Progress Village. Rentals are relatively high but vacancy rates are lower at 13.1%. People in the armed forces have an affinity to this neighborhood; one in every forty residents is in the military.

Route 301 - Everhart Road: If you want a medium to large-sized house or apartment on a budget, try out the neighborhood around Route 301 – Everhart Road. $$$

Route 301 - Riverview Drive: Drive south to Riverview Drive and you'll pay more for apartment rentals, but the vacancy rate doubles to around 18%, so you may have a better choice. Once again, the military is strongly represented here, as a good number of residents serve in the armed forces.

Route 301 - Causeway Boulevard: If you prefer a smaller accommodation, and a nice neighborhood to boot, head east on Route 301 to Causeway Boulevard and further to Robert Tolle Drive and Bloomingdale Avenue, which has a very high concentration of one, two, or no bedroom real estate. This neighborhood is also a cultural melting pot, and you are certain to run into people with German and South American roots. $$$

Providence Road - Bloomingdale Avenue: As far as statistics go, this one takes the cake: this neighborhood has a higher number of divorcees than most other neighborhoods in America. Other than that, it’s a moderate-income neighborhood populated by a sizable number of managerial executives, with modest rentals.

Town Center: Riverview’s Town Center does not come at a low cost. The stock is mostly medium to large single-family homes and mobile homes, making it more suited for families. Most of the residential real estate is owner-occupied, but vacancy rates remain high at 9.4%.

Boyette Road - Donneymoor Drive: If you fancy all the amenities of the town centre, such as proximity to amenities and shops, but want to shell out considerably less, head to the Boyette Road and Donneymoor Drive.

Boyette Road - Balm Riverview Road: If you fancy all the amenities of the town center and for some reason want to pay an extra premium for the same, head to the neighborhood around Boyette Road and Balm Riverview Road. This is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in all of Florida to rent a home, but yet there are takers, as vacancy rates are not too high. The real estate here is mostly large homes.

Boyette Road - Raulerson Road: Just south of one of most expensive neighborhoods in Riverview lies the least expensive one. There is apparently no catch here. The neighborhood has all the urban sophistication in place. The neighborhood actually ranks among the wealthiest in America.

Balm Riverview Road - Moss Island Drive – Big Bend Road: If you want the property dealer to run after you, head for the neighborhood around Balm Riverview Road, Moss Island Drive and Big Bend Road. Rental prices are very high, but so are vacancy rates. More than one in four homes lie vacant.

Bullfrog Creek Road - Symmes Road: Anothert desireable location at rock-bottom prices is Bullfrog Creek Road - Symmes Road. It is no surprise that vacancy rates are lower than elsewhere here.

The Southern Suburbs: The southern suburbs and the neighborhood around Route 301 - Hallmark Boulevard, Prestwick Drive and Heritage Greens Parkway are decently populated neighborhoods with a lot of character and plenty of corner stores stocked with your weeknight essentials.

Edgeknoll Drive - Spottswood Drive: If you prefer to stay at the edge of the town, in a neighborhood dominated by farmers, foresters, and fishers rather than working professionals, go for the Edgeknoll Drive - Spottswood Drive area.

Living the Riverside Life

Sperling’s attributes an overall cost of living index of 92 to Riverview (the mean value is 100), which means that it is lower than the average cost of living in the US. The cost of living is slightly higher than Tampa’s score of 88, however.

The odds are that there are more golf-addicts in Riverview than anywhere else. There are seven golf courses within ten miles from the city center. But if golf is not your cup of tea, don’t despair. You can settle for the Busch Gardens theme park or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead.

The HART Commuter Express connects Riverview with Tampa but most of the people simply drive. Tampa downtown can be anywhere between seven to fifteen minutes away, depending on traffic.

June 2020 Riverview Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Riverview Rent Report. Riverview rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverview rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Riverview rents declined significantly over the past month

Riverview rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Riverview stand at $1,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,322 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Riverview's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Riverview, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Riverview rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Riverview, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Riverview is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Riverview's median two-bedroom rent of $1,322 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Riverview.
    • While Riverview's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverview than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Riverview?
    In Riverview, the median rent is $930 for a studio, $1,062 for a 1-bedroom, $1,322 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,748 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Riverview, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Riverview?
    Some of the colleges located in the Riverview area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Riverview?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Riverview from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

