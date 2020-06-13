114 Apartments for rent in Riverview, FL📍
As per the 2010 census, 71,050 people reside in 27,513 households in the 24.4 sq. km area of Riverview, a southern suburb of Tampa. With many educational institutions in the vicinity, an air quality index of 81.8%, a vibrant community life with plenty of movie theaters, bars, and libraries, a staggering 2011 golf courses, and the fabled tropical climate, Riverview beats the combined average of all the top 100 best places to live. Where else can you watch both sunset and sunrise over the water and go on cruises without having to buy airline tickets for the family to get to the ship?
Breathe easy: getting an apartment at Riverview may not be a difficult task. The overall vacancy rates are 11% and in some neighborhoods, vacancy rates touch 25%, meaning one in four homes may be for rent. You have to thank the economic downturn for this. Many of the houses brought during the property boom are under foreclosure, lapped up by investors at rock-bottom prices, and are now available for rent. People with wanderlust would be perfectly at home here. A good chunk of the real estate stock is actually mobile homes and condos.
Just because it is a buyer’s market, a cavalier attitude towards renting your home may spell trouble. The average vacancy rates may be high, but competition can be just as fierce as in bigger cities when it comes to that desired neighborhood or the condo of your choice. Approach the apartment hunt systematically and professionally. Go all-out to impress the landlord and convince her of your credibility. But unless you are aiming for the crown jewel, it pays to look around and zero in on a house after considering several options.
Port Sutton – East Tampa: If you have to commute to Tampa, or have a calling for the sea, then the Port Sutton – East Tampa suburban waterfront neighborhood is for you. Average rentals here are modest, and considerably less than most of Florida’s other neighborhoods. This is driven mainly by the high vacancy rates that hover around 30%.
Progress Village: If you seek a slightly upmarket alternative to Port Sutton – East Tampa, head to Progress Village. Rentals are relatively high but vacancy rates are lower at 13.1%. People in the armed forces have an affinity to this neighborhood; one in every forty residents is in the military.
Route 301 - Everhart Road: If you want a medium to large-sized house or apartment on a budget, try out the neighborhood around Route 301 – Everhart Road. $$$
Route 301 - Riverview Drive: Drive south to Riverview Drive and you'll pay more for apartment rentals, but the vacancy rate doubles to around 18%, so you may have a better choice. Once again, the military is strongly represented here, as a good number of residents serve in the armed forces.
Route 301 - Causeway Boulevard: If you prefer a smaller accommodation, and a nice neighborhood to boot, head east on Route 301 to Causeway Boulevard and further to Robert Tolle Drive and Bloomingdale Avenue, which has a very high concentration of one, two, or no bedroom real estate. This neighborhood is also a cultural melting pot, and you are certain to run into people with German and South American roots. $$$
Providence Road - Bloomingdale Avenue: As far as statistics go, this one takes the cake: this neighborhood has a higher number of divorcees than most other neighborhoods in America. Other than that, it’s a moderate-income neighborhood populated by a sizable number of managerial executives, with modest rentals.
Town Center: Riverview’s Town Center does not come at a low cost. The stock is mostly medium to large single-family homes and mobile homes, making it more suited for families. Most of the residential real estate is owner-occupied, but vacancy rates remain high at 9.4%.
Boyette Road - Donneymoor Drive: If you fancy all the amenities of the town centre, such as proximity to amenities and shops, but want to shell out considerably less, head to the Boyette Road and Donneymoor Drive.
Boyette Road - Balm Riverview Road: If you fancy all the amenities of the town center and for some reason want to pay an extra premium for the same, head to the neighborhood around Boyette Road and Balm Riverview Road. This is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in all of Florida to rent a home, but yet there are takers, as vacancy rates are not too high. The real estate here is mostly large homes.
Boyette Road - Raulerson Road: Just south of one of most expensive neighborhoods in Riverview lies the least expensive one. There is apparently no catch here. The neighborhood has all the urban sophistication in place. The neighborhood actually ranks among the wealthiest in America.
Balm Riverview Road - Moss Island Drive – Big Bend Road: If you want the property dealer to run after you, head for the neighborhood around Balm Riverview Road, Moss Island Drive and Big Bend Road. Rental prices are very high, but so are vacancy rates. More than one in four homes lie vacant.
Bullfrog Creek Road - Symmes Road: Anothert desireable location at rock-bottom prices is Bullfrog Creek Road - Symmes Road. It is no surprise that vacancy rates are lower than elsewhere here.
The Southern Suburbs: The southern suburbs and the neighborhood around Route 301 - Hallmark Boulevard, Prestwick Drive and Heritage Greens Parkway are decently populated neighborhoods with a lot of character and plenty of corner stores stocked with your weeknight essentials.
Edgeknoll Drive - Spottswood Drive: If you prefer to stay at the edge of the town, in a neighborhood dominated by farmers, foresters, and fishers rather than working professionals, go for the Edgeknoll Drive - Spottswood Drive area.
Sperling’s attributes an overall cost of living index of 92 to Riverview (the mean value is 100), which means that it is lower than the average cost of living in the US. The cost of living is slightly higher than Tampa’s score of 88, however.
The odds are that there are more golf-addicts in Riverview than anywhere else. There are seven golf courses within ten miles from the city center. But if golf is not your cup of tea, don’t despair. You can settle for the Busch Gardens theme park or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead.
The HART Commuter Express connects Riverview with Tampa but most of the people simply drive. Tampa downtown can be anywhere between seven to fifteen minutes away, depending on traffic.
June 2020 Riverview Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Riverview Rent Report. Riverview rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverview rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Riverview rents declined significantly over the past month
Riverview rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Riverview stand at $1,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,322 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Riverview's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Tampa Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Riverview, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
- Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
- St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.
Riverview rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Riverview, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Riverview is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
- Riverview's median two-bedroom rent of $1,322 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Riverview.
- While Riverview's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverview than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.