Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

130 Apartments for rent in Sarasota, FL

Rosemary District
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
4 Units Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
36 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
43 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
62 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
51 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
15 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
23 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
142 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
342 Units Available
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1400 sqft
Bainbridge Palmore unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Oneco
1 Unit Available
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$768
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Sarasota, FL, Hidden Acres provides you with ranch-style living at its finest. A quiet community nestled under large oak and pine trees, Hidden Acres offers everything you could want in a small friendly community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B
845 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1071 sqft
LIDO BEACH CONDO**SEASONAL - SEASONAL RENTAL ** Want to have your toes in the sand of your beach with a 3 minute walk? This is the place for you.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bird Key
1 Unit Available
567 Bird Key Drive
567 Bird Key Drive, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2414 sqft
SEASONAL OR SHORT TERM -BIRD KEY- POOL HOME - Bird Key is an island in Sarasota Bay, south of the Ringling Causeway, between mainland Sarasota and St Armand's Key. This 250 acres is one of the most desirable residential areas on Florida's West Coast.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1110 Villagio Cir #207
1110 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
822 sqft
1110 Villagio Cir #207 Available 07/01/20 1/1 with beautiful water views available July 1st - This spacious second floor condo has a stunning water view. There is a comfortable living/dining room area and a kitchen with breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305
3700 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 Available 06/15/20 Annual unfurnished 2/1 top floor condo near northern entrance to Siesta Key! - Annual, unfurnished 2/1 condo on top floor very close to northern access to Siesta Key.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2950 Viscaya Pl Unit 204
2950 Viscaya Place, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2950 Viscaya Pl Unit 204 in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2278 Tamisola St
2278 Tami Sola Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2222 sqft
If you're looking to live the good life in downtown Sarasota then this two-story contemporary home is a must see! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features stunning elements of luxury and high design throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C
2740 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
714 sqft
Live in luxury in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms! This condo has a spacious kitchen fit for a chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space, crown molding, ceiling

Median Rent in Sarasota

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sarasota is $1,088, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,397.
Studio
$1,011
1 Bed
$1,088
2 Beds
$1,397
3+ Beds
$1,918

June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report. Sarasota rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sarasota rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sarasota rents decline sharply over the past month

Sarasota rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sarasota stand at $1,088 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,398 for a two-bedroom. Sarasota's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Sarasota over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Sarasota to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sarasota

    As rents have fallen slightly in Sarasota, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sarasota is less affordable for renters.

    • Sarasota's median two-bedroom rent of $1,398 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Sarasota.
    • While rents in Sarasota fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sarasota than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Sarasota is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Sarasota?
    In Sarasota, the median rent is $1,011 for a studio, $1,088 for a 1-bedroom, $1,397 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,918 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sarasota, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Sarasota?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Sarasota include Rosemary District.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Sarasota?
    Some of the colleges located in the Sarasota area include Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee, Florida Southern College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Sarasota?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sarasota from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

